“It’s important to talk with your doctor any time you experience what you think may be symptoms of a serious health condition,” stated Tracy Bruck, EdS, MSN,RN, CHFN, Baptist Health Corbin. “That’s especially true when the condition is heart disease and what you’re experiencing may be warning signs of a heart attack or indications that one is underway. Recognizing these symptoms early and contacting your provider may save your life.”
A heart attack occurs when the blood supply to a section of the heart muscle is blocked. Deprived of blood for too long, that tissue will die. “Consequently, taking prompt action is critical. It may help minimize the damage to your heart muscle and, in the case of a major heart attack, save your life,” stressed Bruck
One of the challenges in responding properly and promptly to the signs of a heart attack is that they may seem unrelated to the heart. That’s why everyone and their loved ones should know these five main symptoms of a heart attack:
- Pain, pressure, or discomfort in your chest
- Jaw, neck, stomach, or back pain or discomfort
- Nausea, vomiting, lightheadedness, or breaking out in a cold sweat
- Pain or discomfort in either arm or shoulder
- Shortness of breath
Bruck stressed, “It’s important to note that these symptoms may occur together or separately and that any one of them may indicate you’re having a heart attack, even if it’s the only one you experience.”
Some of these symptoms may occur with other conditions, of course. For example, indigestion may cause discomfort in the chest, various lung conditions may produce shortness of breath, and certain illnesses may cause nausea or vomiting.
“So, you may be tempted to write these signs off as nothing to be concerned about,” warned Bruck. “But it’s much better to treat them as warnings of a possible heart attack and find out they aren’t than to ignore them and find yourself facing a major medical emergency that may cause long-term damage to your heart or even result in your death.”
Learn your heart’s biological age, your risk of heart disease and any harmful risk factors you may face by taking our heart-health assessment at Health Risk Assessments - Baptist Health Corbin
