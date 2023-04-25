CORBIN — The Corbin Rod Run returned to The Arena this past Friday and Saturday, bringing to town a great lineup of vintage and custom vehicles.
Numbers were a bit lower this year due to many events happening over the weekend in the surrounding area but hot rod lovers still came together and had a great time whether they owned a unique car and showed it off or attended as a spectator.
Steven Gambrell and Jeff Gregory know all about the hot rod life. They are from the local business GB Customs, which builds hot rods from the ground up.
They rebuilt two cars featured in the show — a Camaro and a Super Bee. Gambrell and Gregory explained that the owners of the two hot rods became friends and now travel and go to car shows together.
“This pastime brings friends together. It brings families together and it’s good for everybody,” Gambrell said.
The Army London Recruiting Office may not have showcased a hot rod but they brought some unique vehicles from multiple branches in Kentucky to the show for the community to see.
The representatives shared their experience at the Corbin Rod Run on Saturday.
“We are just out in the community showing off our capabilities and trying to recruit. The smaller vehicle, a GMV (ground mobility vehicle), was on loan from Fort Campbell and had to be brought to the show on the large LHS (load handling system) that came from Lexington Army Reserve,” Staff Sergeant Keith Dawson said.
Those in attendance were able to enjoy the sunshine outdoors and slide indoors to catch a larger number of vendors, hot rods and even a celebrity guest.
Mike Cockrell from the show Moonshiners was on hand, with those who had a car in the show saying he came around and spoke with everyone just like a local would. The owners of a General Lee, like the signature car from the Dukes of Hazzard tv series, shared Cockrell enjoyed some time in the Lee while mingling with everyone while there.
No matter the number in attendance, hot rod lovers gathered like a family and spent their Saturday with those who share the same passion: automobiles.
