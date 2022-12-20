CORBIN — Christmas came early for more than 400 local children participating in the Southeast Kentucky Empty Stocking Fund’s distribution parties on Saturday.
Families were invited by the Corbin Rotary Club, which organizes the annual campaign, to pick up their gifts during either the morning party or afternoon party at Immanuel Baptist Church.
Santa Claus was on hand to greet the kids, who were also treated to pizza. According to SEKESF President Joe Caldwell, some 410 children had been signed up to received gifts this year.
Rotarians also had 60 bikes to give away to children ages 6-8 as well as 350 books donated through the Corbin High School’s annual Storybook Christmas program.
“We buy a pair of shoes for every child,” Caldwell added.
Through last Friday, the campaign had raised nearly $35,000 through the following donations:
• $1,000 and Above: Patil Foundation Inc., Walmart Store #1259, Rotary International District 6740, Colonel Sanders Half Marathon, Brandon and Whitney Pratt, Insurance Service Center, Community Trust Bank, Grace Community Health Center, and Baptist Health Corbin.
• $500 to $999: Rotary Club of Corbin, Davis Salvage Company, State Farm Agents of Corbin, Ossoli Foundation, and Hometown Bank.
• $50 to $499: Sudhir and Shobhana Patel, Pam Razmus, Paul Jones, Joe and Lola Caldwell (two donations in memory of Kimberly Le Master and Shirley Jones), Tri County Liquor of Corbin, June Martin, Joan Barton, Rob McKinney, Brentwood Pharmacy, Attorney David Hoskins, Harold and Jan Huddleston, Rebecca Myers, Joseph D. and Brenda C. Jones, Andy Kersey, William and Anita Champlin, Forcht Group Professional Services, Forcht Bank, Ronald and Patricia Timpero, Anne K. Hoskins, Central Automotive Supply, Marr Miller and Myers PSC, Rhoda Woods, Corbin Flower Shop, Johnny and Donna Woods, Sudhir S. Patel, Drs. Brent and Terri Chumbly, In Memory of Ray Tipton, Mitchell Tax and Accounting, Joan Black, Tim and Deidre Barnes, The Forest Corporation, West Corbin Christian Church, Mary Griffith, Pennington Wellness, Grace on the Hill Community Church, Rebecca Daniel, and Greg and Suzanne Razmus.
