WILLIAMSBURG — The popular Old Fashioned Trading Days return to Williamsburg next week.
Hosted by the Williamsburg Tourism and Convention Commission, the 39th annual event will run from Thursday-Saturday, Sept. 8-10. All entertainment is free.
According to Tourism Director Alvin Sharpe, Old Fashioned Trading Days originally started in the courthouse square on the steps of the courthouse and was founded by Theresa Estes and Paul Estes.
Sharpe said, “It was to bring more people downtown to do business downtown. Originally people used to dress in old-fashioned clothes. Store owners used to decorate the windows and all that. It’s come a long way.”
For first-time Old Fashioned Trading Days attendees, Sharpe noted the quality entertainment.
“The music is great every year. We get compliments on how clean and family-oriented everything is. I would think that probably from where it started to today it has broadened out and really got some great entertainment,” he added.
New to the festival this year is also a magic show that families will want to catch. Saturday’s entertainment will include WKYT’s Bill Bryant as a special guest.
Food and concessions along with crafts and other booths will be setting up on Wednesday.
As one last comment, Sharpe added, “I’m looking forward to another great year this year. Just keep the rain off us!”
The schedule for Old Fashioned Trading Days will go as follows:
Thursday, September 8
Gospel Singing Stage 1 Bill Woods Park
Straight Creek 5p.m.
Immanuel Baptist Church 6 p.m
Higher Ground Singers 7 p.m.
Kelly Crabb & Bowling Sisters 8 p.m.
Stage 2 Main Street
Cathy Lay Free Art Class 3 p.m.
Becky Warner Soap Barn 4 p.m.
Black Kettle Swamp 6 p.m.
Paint Creek 8 p.m.
Friday, September 9
Courthouse Square
Garden Show Registration 9-10:45 a.m.
Canning Contest: Registration from 9-10:45 a.m.; Judging at 11 a.m. and pickup from 3:30-4 p.m.
Performers Stage 1 Bill Woods Park
WC Central Fifth Grade 10 a.m.
University of the Cumberlands Band 10:30 a.m.
Williamsburg High School Choir 11 a.m.
Williamsburg High School Band 11:30 a.m.
Outlaw Revolution Doug Thompson 12 p.m.
Bobby Hamblin & The Lawless 1:30 p.m.
Blue Grass Music Stage 1 Bill Woods Park
Gene Siler & Brushy Mountain 4 p.m.
The Daltons 5 p.m.
Virgil Bowlin 6 p.m.
Sunset Canyon Band 7 p.m.
Tidal Wave 8 p.m.
Stage 2 Main Street
Randy Roberts Magic Show 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Ron Lightly Ventriloquist Show 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Savannah Faith 7 p.m.
County Wide 8 p.m.
Saturday, September 10
Car Show (Whitley Co. Judicial Center) 9 a.m. — 2 p.m.
Sid Strunk Memorial Corn Toss Tournament: Registration at 10 a.m. with Tournament beginning at 11 a.m.
Beauty Pageant (0-18) (Stage 2) 10 a.m.
The Dance Centre (Stage 1) 11 a.m.
Leanne Hoffman (Stage 1) 11:45 a.m.
Troublesome Times (Stage 1) 1 p.m.
3 Years Apart (Stage 1) 2 p.m.
Stage 1 Gospel Singing Bill Woods Park
His Heart 4 p.m.
The Believers 5 p.m.
Johnathan Wilburn 6 p.m.
The Whisnants 7 p.m.
The Primitives 8 p.m.
Stage 2 County Rock Main Street
Zac Hart Band 5 p.m.
Chad Rodgers 7 p.m.
Low Down South 8 p.m.
