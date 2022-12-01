Following Tuesday’s makeup day for signups, some 375 children will be getting Christmas presents this year through the Southeast Kentucky Empty Stocking Fund.
SEKESF President Joe Caldwell noted that about 150 were registered on Tuesday — a number “quite a bit lower than last year” though he couldn’t speculate as to why.
Since its beginnings in 1988, when nearly 80 children got a present, the program has helped provide a better Christmas for thousands of Tri-County area children.
Today SEKESF — spearheaded by the Corbin Rotary Club raises thousands of dollars to help hundreds of families with gifts, shoes, socks and blankets.
Gifts will be distributed from the Immanuel Baptist Church gymnasium on Saturday, December 17. Families will be given a time to come by to pick up their gifts.
Through mid-November, the drive has raised just over $7,500 through the following sponsors:
• $1,000 and Above: Patil Foundation Inc., Walmart Store #1259 and Rotary International District 6740.
• $500 to $999: Rotary Club of Corbin.
• $100 to 499: Sudhir and Shobhana Patel, Pam Razmus, Paul Jones, Joe and Lola Caldwell, Tri County Liquor of Corbin, and June Martin.
Donations can be mailed to Southeast Kentucky Empty Stocking Fund, P.O. Box 511 Corbin, KY 40702.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.