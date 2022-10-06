Are you looking for some good deals to close out yard sale season?
Look no further, as the 2nd Annual Kentucky’s Boone Way Yard Sale is coming to the scenic US 25 route this Friday and Saturday.
This event runs 200 miles from just south of Williamsburg to the subdivisions just north of Richwood in Boone County — except for Fayette County. Organizers urge shoppers to drive carefully and use a passenger as a “spotter” in addition to bringing plenty of pocket change.
To learn more, visit the event’s Facebook page at Kentucky’s Boone Way Yard Sale | Berea KY or call 859-779-3005.
