CORBIN — The following young ladies are candidates for May Day Queen, 2023:
• Jadeyn Grace Allen is the 16 year old daughter of Shanna Eaton and Brandon Allen. Her interests and hobbies include reading, drawing, makeup, hair and pets. Jadeyn’s host business is Creative Touch.
• Katie Bolton, the daughter of Brandon and Sheena Bolton, enjoys traveling, reading and spending time with family and friends. Hometown Bank on Master Street is her host business.
• Addison Grace Bonham is 16 years old, and is the daughter of Hailey Bonham and Jason Bonham. Addison’s activities include Corbin High School golf, Interact, FCA and KUNA. Her host business is Corbin Flower Shop.
• Addison Claire Bingham is the 16 year old daughter of Chris and Robyn Bingham. She participates in Corbin High School tennis, the National Art Honor Society, and Central Baptist youth. Her host business is Corbin One Hour Cleaners.
• Reid Elizabeth Bryant is the 16 year old daughter of Michael and Rhonda Bryant. She enjoys participating in Corbin High School’s Interact, French Club, HOSA, FBLA, Bio Med and her church’s activities. Gover Florist is her host business.
• Haley Brooke Carr is 16 years old and is the daughter of Russell and Jeana Carr. Haley enjoys Corbin High School’s tennis, FBLA, Academic Team and dancing at Gail Frederick’s. Haley’s host business is Forcht Bank on Cumberland Falls Road.
• Emely Colchado, 15 years old, is the daughter of Dennys and Hector Colchado. Emely participates in Corbin High School soccer, track, FBLA, Y-Club and Academic Team. You can find her voting box at her host business, Whitaker Bank on Master Street.
• Caroline Combs is the 16 year old daughter of Tony and Carla Combs. When she’s not participating in Corbin High School and Horizon volleyball, she enjoys other sports, Crossfit and baking. Caroline’s host business is Hometown Bank on Master Street.
• Erin Reese Edwards is the 16 year old daughter of Jeffery and Kelly Edwards. At Corbin High School she enjoys HOSA and Interact. Pennington Wellness is her host business.
• Emma Grace Faulkner is 16 years old and the daughter of Chris and Heather Faulkner. Her activities include participation in the Corbin High School Pep Club and the youth group at Frankfort Baptist Church. Hometown Bank on Falls Road is her host business.
• Addie Foley is the 16 year old daughter of David and Jenny Foley. She participates in Corbin High School’s Cheer. Her host business is Juneberry.
• Susanna Faith Gilbert is the 15 year old daughter of Leroy Gilbert and Tamra Gilbert. She enjoys Varsity Soccer, FBLA and the Leadership Team at Corbin High School. Her host business is Southeast Medical.
• Emma Reese Good is the daughter of Dwayne and Crystal Good. Emma is 16 years old. She is a member of Corbin High School’s dance team and the track and field team. Cumberland Valley National Bank on Master Street is her host business.
• Addyson Eva Grace Henson is the 17 year old daughter of Jade Martin and Antwan Henson. She enjoys cooking and shopping. You can find her voting box at her host business, Lloyd Williams.
• Lily Reese Herren, the daughter of Chris and Rebecca Vawter Herren, is 17 years old. Running is a favorite activity of Lily’s. Her host business is Whitaker Bank on Main Street.
• Morgan Hicks is the 17 year old daughter of Richard Hicks and Sarah Hicks. She enjoys Corbin High School’s FCA, FEA and softball, plus the Louisville Lady Sluggers. Whitaker Bank on Falls Road is her host business.
• Sida Layleigh Hill is 16 years old and is the daughter of Tim and Lanta Hill. She participates in Group 99, Corbin High School’s Lady Redhounds and enjoys art and hiking. Her host business is Corbin Flower Shop.
• Shayna Alysse Hubbs is the 16 year old daughter of Shane and Mindy Hubbs. Shayna is a member of Corbin High School’s Track and Field Team. Her host business is Pennington Wellness.
• Madison Hunter, daughter of Jennifer Hanlon and Wendell Hunter, is 16 years old. She enjoys the Corbin High School’s dance team, track, KJHS and theater. Hometown Bank on Falls Road is her host business.
• Chloe Bella Lefevers is the 16 year old daughter of Clint and Carrie Lefevers. Chloe is involved in Corbin High School’s bio med and is a member and teacher of Gail Frederick’s Dazzlers. Her host business is Cumberland Valley National Bank on Falls Road.
• Aubreyann Alyce Maggard is 16 years old. She is the daughter of Amanda Smith and Shane Maggard. At Corbin High School she participates in band, color guard, winter guard and Odyssey of the Mind. Lloyd Williams is her host business.
• Ava Maguet, 17 years old, is the daughter of Erin Cima and Matt Maguet. Ava enjoys Corbin High School’s volleyball as well as Horizon volleyball. She also enjoys coaching Corbin Middle School’s volleyball, cooking and reading. Whitaker Bank on Main Street is hosting her voting box.
• Savannah Marie Mayer, daughter of Steve and Christine Mayer, is 16 years old. She participates in Corbin High School crosscountry, track, FCA, First Priority and Group 99. Betty’s Flowers is her host business.
• Olivia Paige McArthur is the 16 year old daughter of Rob and Lynn McArthur. At Corbin High School she enjoys bio med, pep club and tennis. Her host business is Betty’s Flowers.
• Katharine Morton is 16 years old. Her parents are Tony and Heather Morton. She participates in Corbin High School tennis and soccer. Morton’s Discount Drug is her host business.
• Heaven Roark is the 16 year old daughter of Joshua and Karen Longworth. Heaven enjoys Corbin High School’s pep club and volunteering. Her voting box can be found at Hinkle’s Ink Spot.
• Alana Carissa Stidham is the daughter of Jimmy and Crystal Stidham. She is 16 years old and participates in Corbin High School’s Cheer and softball. Forcht Bank on Master Street is her host business.
• Maycee Turner is the 16 year old daughter of Chassidy Turner and David Turner. She participates in Corbin High School’s cross country and track, and enjoys reading and fishing. Southeast Medical is hosting her voting box.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.