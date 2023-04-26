WILLIAMSBURG — In 2022, family traveled to Kentucky from Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Michigan and Ohio, to meet their cousins and visit the area of where the Stephen Golden Family line first settled in Knox County.
Do any of these old surnames in the area trail back to your family? Alford, Alsip, Ames, Baker, Bays, Bishop, Bray, Brewer, Brooks, Bruce, Campbell, Carroll, Carter, Crawford, Cummins, Evans, Fuson, Gibson, Goins, Gresham, Hamilton, Hart, Helms, Hembree, Hubbard, Ingram, Jackson, Lawson, Lee, Logan, Lowe, Mackey, Main, Matlock, Mays, McFarland, McKiddy, Messer, Miller, Mills, Montgomery, Parris, Partin, Patterson, Rickett, Siler, Syler, Teague, Thompson, Wilson, and York.
There is a good chance you too are related to this old family that settled here in 1804.
Family will be at the Williamsburg Tourism & Convention Center, located at 650 S. 10th Street (across the street from Cumberland Inn), Williamsburg, Friday from 5-9:30 p.m. Food can be brought into meeting rooms. A beverage service will be set up including coffee, tea, water and sodas. A copy machine will be available to share copies of your history with others. Bring your family history, pictures, stories and plan to have some fun with your BIG Family!
Saturday, April 29, beginning at 8:30 a.m. and continuing until the last person leaves, plan to come (Rain or Shine) and spend the day at the actual Stephen Golden first settlement site and his resting place on Golden Creek. Please arrive by 11 a.m. to allow time for the annual group photograph and so the prayer is not interrupted just before the meal. Potluck meal will begin at 12 noon.
Be sure and bring a food dish to share and your lawn chair for this outing. Also, bring your voice and music instrument and plan to play and sing the afternoon away after we dine!
Donations are welcome and any money collected at the auction will go towards taking care of the cost for the Friday night event, cemetery upkeep and the cost to print newsletter and stamps for the newsletters mailing.
Sunday, April 30, the breakfast buffet for everyone spending the night at the Hampton Inn is from 6-10 a.m. in the hotel breakfast area. Anyone who is not in a hurry and would like to help with the set up of Joshua Goldens grave marker at the Wells Cemetery, please come there by 1 p.m.
Thanks to DNA testing, the family now can look back not just six or seven generations, but thousands of years and find out what ancient culture during the Neolithic and the Bronze age our ancestors were a part of.
Come to the event and learn about your history, both recent and ancient.
