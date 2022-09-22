WILLIAMSBURG — The Whitley County Grand Jury returned a total of 24 indictments Monday for the month of September.
Indictments involving violent offenses include:
• Edward Brady, 73, of Rockholds, Kentucky — first-degree strangulation and fourth-degree assault. Brady is accused of intentionally pressing his hands against the throat of a the victim until she lost consciousness and striking her with his fist.
• Conner Lynch, 28, of Williamsburg — first-degree rape
• Charlie West Jr., 41, of Williamsburg — first-degree assault by shooting a victim in the face with a shotgun.
• Delonie Graham, 25, of Barbourville — second-degree assault upon a victim by striking her in the face.
Drug-related offenses include:
{div}• Danny Smith, 40, of Corbin — first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense, by knowingly and unlawfully having methamphetamine in his possession for the purpose of sale; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; and third-degree possession of a controlled substance.{/div}
{div}• Michelle Faulkner, 39, of Richmond, Kentucky — first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense, by knowingly and unlawfully having meth in her possession for the purpose of sale; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; and third-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• William Ogden, 62, of Shepherdsville — first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance by knowingly and unlawfully having meth in his possession for the purpose of a sale.
• Jacob Hamlin, 55, of Williamsburg: first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense, by knowingly and unlawfully having meth in his possession for the purpose of a sale.
• Donald Coston, 58, of Williamsburg — first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense, for knowingly and unlawfully passing meth to a Williamsburg Police confidential informant.
• Jerry Hall, 57, of Oneida, Tennessee: first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense, meth; second-degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense, suboxone; third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense, clonazepam; and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, first offense.
• Beth Hamlin, 36, of Huntsville, Tennessee — first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense, meth; second-degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense, suboxone; third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense, clonazepam; and third-degree burglary for entering Walmart after being previously trespassed from all stores.
• Rickie Foster, 60, of Oneida Tennessee — first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense, meth; second-degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense, suboxone; and third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense, clonazepam.
• Michael Nakonechny, 40, of Lexington — first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense, meth; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; and possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense.
• Timothy Thomas, 32, of Corbin — first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second offense, for knowingly and unlawfully possessing a quantity of meth.{/div}
• Dennis Wagers, 54, of Woodbine — first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second offense, for knowingly and unlawfully possessing meth; and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants, first offense.
• Tatum Canady, 44, unknown address: first-degree possession of a controlled substance by having a quantity of meth.
• Jerrica Fields, 44, of Williamsburg — first-degree possession of a controlled substance for having a quantity of meth.
Other indictments include:
• Stephen Curnutt, 41, of Rockholds — Failure to comply with the sex offender registration.
• Jessica Pfoutz, 34, of Corbin — Complicity to use of a minor in a sexual performance.
• Justin Mattie, 36, of Williamsburg — Theft by unlawful taking — firearm.
• Joshua C. Stamper, 42, of Jackson, Kentucky — Theft by unlawful taking of the value of $10,000 or more by knowingly and unlawfully taking a 2016 Chrysler 200.
• Brian DyJack, 36, Williamsburg: Theft by deception -including cold checks — of the value of $1,000 or more but less than $10,000 for submitting $1,395.22 in worthless checks to a hardware store.
• Samantha Lawson, 32, of Williamsburg — Tampering with physical evidence.
• David Randle, 36, of Williamsburg — Operating a motor vehicle while license was suspended, third offense.
Readers are reminded that an indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury and is not a conviction or admission of guilt.
