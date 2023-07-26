IMG-1640.JPG

This year’s exhibits were on display at the Whitley County Cooperative Extension Office in Goldbug. | Photo by Janie Slaven

1-FOOD AND FOOD PRESERVATION

103- Plate of 5 Muffins

1st Place – Cameron Wilson/Carson Wilson

110- 1 Jar Tomatoes-Whole, Quartered or Crushed

1st Place – Alice Fae Weiland

2nd Place – Jim Moss

111- 1 Jar Tomato Juice

1st Place – Alice Fae Weiland

2nd Place – Emily Meadors

112- 1 Jar Green Beans

1st Place – Alice Fae Weiland

2nd Place – Emily Meadors

3rd Place – Natasha Wilson

113- 1 Jar Corn

1st Place – Alice Fae Weiland

114- 1 Jar Sauerkraut

1st Place – Alice Fae Weiland

116- 1 Jar Dill Cucumber Pickles

1st Place – Alice Fae Weiland

2nd Place – Jim Moss

3rd Place – Natasha Wilson

118- 1 Jar of Pickled Beets

1st Place Natasha Wilson

119- 1 Jar of Pickle Relish

1st Place – Alice Fae Weiland

121- 1 Jar Grape Jelly

1st Place – Alice Fae Weiland

2nd Place – Natasha Wilson

3rd Place – Emily Meadors

124-1 Jar Blackberry Jam

1st Place – Jim Moss

2nd Place – Alice Fae Weiland

127- 1 Jar Apple Butter

1st Place – Alice Fae Weiland

128- 1 Jar Miscellaneous – Jelly, Jam, Preserves

1st Place – Audrey Stewart

2nd Place – Alice Fae Weiland

131- 1 Jar Miscellaneous – Fruits, Vegetables

1st Place – Alice Fae Weiland

2nd Place – Emily Meadors

3rd Place – Jim Moss

132- 1 Jar Miscellaneous – Pickles, Relishes

1st Place – Emily Meadors

2- HANDICRAFTS

208- Embroidered Article

1st Place – Audrey Stewart

209- Decorative Pillow

1st Place – Emily Meadors

211- Quilt – Hand Applique, Machine Quilted

1st Place – Deanna Meadors

216- Quilt – Machine Pieced, Machine Quilted

1st Place — Debra Petrey

2nd Place — Deanne Meadors

3rd Place — Cameron Wilson

218- Quilt, Novelty-Memory, Stenciled, Embroidered, Miniature, etc., Machine Quilted

1st Place — Emily Meadors

222- Other Quilted Items – Clothing, Pillow, Table Runner, Table Topper, Mug Rug, Etc.

1st Place — Debra Petrey

223- Quilt, Miscellaneous – Hand or Machine Pieced, or Quilted – Does Not Qualify in Other Quilt or Quilted Items Categories

1st Place – Debra Petrey

226- Cross Stitch on Aida Cloth – Count 14 and Under

1st Place – Debra Petrey

228- Cross Stitch on Specialty Cloth (Linen, etc.)

1st Place – Debra Petrey

3-ARTS AND CRAFTS

303- Handmade Jewelry

1st Place – Kathy Lay

2nd Place – Sage Wilson

304-Woodcraft

1st Place – Alice Fae Weiland

2nd Place – Jim Moss

3rd Place – Kathy Lay

305- Holiday Decorations

1st Place – Sage Wilson

307- Stuffed Animal

1st Place – Debra Petrey

309- Painting – Acrylic on Canvas

1st Place – Kathy Lay

310- Painting – Watercolor on Paper

1st Place – Kathy Lay

311-Drawing – Black & White

1st Place – Kathy Lay

312-Drawing – Color

1st Place – Kathy Lay

313-Recycled Article

1st Placed – Kathy Lay

314-Basketry (Woven)

1st Place – Alice Fae Weiland

315- Weaving- Manipulated Fiber Construction- Knotting, etc.

1st Place Dawn Parente

316- Ceramics – Handformed

1st Place – Alice Fae Weiland

319-Photography – Color

1st Place – Deanna Meadors

2nd Place – Jim Moss

3rd Place – Emily Meadors

320-Photography – Black & White

1st Place – Jim Moss

2nd Place — Emily Meadors

3rd Place – Kathy Lay

321-Miscellaneous

1st Place – Jim Moss

2nd Place – Kathy Lay

3rd Place – Debra Petrey

4-CROPS AND HORTICULTURE

404- Best 3 White Potatoes

1st Place- Carson Wilson

2nd Place – Alice Fae Weiland

405- Best 12 Pods Green Beans

1st Place – Cameron Wilson

2nd Place – Faye Wilson

406-Best 3 Red Tomatoes

1st Place – Alice Fae Weiland

2nd Place – Jim Moss

3rd Place – Carson Wilson

409-Best 3 Cucumbers

1st Place – Alice Fae Weiland

410- Best Head of Cabbage

1st Place – Alice Fae Weiland

2nd Place- Woodrow Mills

3rd Place- Kathy Lay

412- Best 3 Zucchini Squash

1st Place – Jim Moss

2nd Place – Alice Fae Moss

3rd Place – Kathy Lay

413- Best 3 Summer Squash

1st Place – Cameron Wilson

2nd Place – Alice Fae Weiland

3rd Place – Kathy Lay

418- Best 12 Pods Peas

1st Place – Alice Fae Weiland

419- Best 3 Green Bell Peppers

1st Place – Kathy Lay

420- Best 3 Banana Peppers

1st Place – Alice Fae Weiland

2nd Place – Cameron Wilson

3rd Place- Kathy Lay

421- Best 3 Jalepeño Peppers

1st Place – Carson Wilson

2nd Place – Kathy Lay

3rd Place – Alice Fae Weiland

422- Best 3 Other Hot Peppers

1st Place – Carson Wilson

2nd Place – Kathy Lay

423- Best 5 Pods Okra

1st Place – Carson Wilson

424- Best 3 Onions

1st Place – Carson Wilson

2nd Place – Alice Fae Weiland

426- Best 3 Garlic Bulbs

1st Place – Alice Fae Weiland

428- Blooming Potted Plant

1st Place – Carson Wilson

429- FOLIAGE POTTED PLANT

1st Place – Alice Fae Weiland

430- Flower Arrangements – Fresh

1st Place – Cameron Wilson

2nd Place – Kathy Lay

5 — HONEY

501- 1 Quart Jar Light Honey – Extracted

1st Place – Natasha Wilson

