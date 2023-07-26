1-FOOD AND FOOD PRESERVATION
103- Plate of 5 Muffins
1st Place – Cameron Wilson/Carson Wilson
110- 1 Jar Tomatoes-Whole, Quartered or Crushed
1st Place – Alice Fae Weiland
2nd Place – Jim Moss
111- 1 Jar Tomato Juice
1st Place – Alice Fae Weiland
2nd Place – Emily Meadors
112- 1 Jar Green Beans
1st Place – Alice Fae Weiland
2nd Place – Emily Meadors
3rd Place – Natasha Wilson
113- 1 Jar Corn
1st Place – Alice Fae Weiland
114- 1 Jar Sauerkraut
1st Place – Alice Fae Weiland
116- 1 Jar Dill Cucumber Pickles
1st Place – Alice Fae Weiland
2nd Place – Jim Moss
3rd Place – Natasha Wilson
118- 1 Jar of Pickled Beets
1st Place Natasha Wilson
119- 1 Jar of Pickle Relish
1st Place – Alice Fae Weiland
121- 1 Jar Grape Jelly
1st Place – Alice Fae Weiland
2nd Place – Natasha Wilson
3rd Place – Emily Meadors
124-1 Jar Blackberry Jam
1st Place – Jim Moss
2nd Place – Alice Fae Weiland
127- 1 Jar Apple Butter
1st Place – Alice Fae Weiland
128- 1 Jar Miscellaneous – Jelly, Jam, Preserves
1st Place – Audrey Stewart
2nd Place – Alice Fae Weiland
131- 1 Jar Miscellaneous – Fruits, Vegetables
1st Place – Alice Fae Weiland
2nd Place – Emily Meadors
3rd Place – Jim Moss
132- 1 Jar Miscellaneous – Pickles, Relishes
1st Place – Emily Meadors
2- HANDICRAFTS
208- Embroidered Article
1st Place – Audrey Stewart
209- Decorative Pillow
1st Place – Emily Meadors
211- Quilt – Hand Applique, Machine Quilted
1st Place – Deanna Meadors
216- Quilt – Machine Pieced, Machine Quilted
1st Place — Debra Petrey
2nd Place — Deanne Meadors
3rd Place — Cameron Wilson
218- Quilt, Novelty-Memory, Stenciled, Embroidered, Miniature, etc., Machine Quilted
1st Place — Emily Meadors
222- Other Quilted Items – Clothing, Pillow, Table Runner, Table Topper, Mug Rug, Etc.
1st Place — Debra Petrey
223- Quilt, Miscellaneous – Hand or Machine Pieced, or Quilted – Does Not Qualify in Other Quilt or Quilted Items Categories
1st Place – Debra Petrey
226- Cross Stitch on Aida Cloth – Count 14 and Under
1st Place – Debra Petrey
228- Cross Stitch on Specialty Cloth (Linen, etc.)
1st Place – Debra Petrey
3-ARTS AND CRAFTS
303- Handmade Jewelry
1st Place – Kathy Lay
2nd Place – Sage Wilson
304-Woodcraft
1st Place – Alice Fae Weiland
2nd Place – Jim Moss
3rd Place – Kathy Lay
305- Holiday Decorations
1st Place – Sage Wilson
307- Stuffed Animal
1st Place – Debra Petrey
309- Painting – Acrylic on Canvas
1st Place – Kathy Lay
310- Painting – Watercolor on Paper
1st Place – Kathy Lay
311-Drawing – Black & White
1st Place – Kathy Lay
312-Drawing – Color
1st Place – Kathy Lay
313-Recycled Article
1st Placed – Kathy Lay
314-Basketry (Woven)
1st Place – Alice Fae Weiland
315- Weaving- Manipulated Fiber Construction- Knotting, etc.
1st Place Dawn Parente
316- Ceramics – Handformed
1st Place – Alice Fae Weiland
319-Photography – Color
1st Place – Deanna Meadors
2nd Place – Jim Moss
3rd Place – Emily Meadors
320-Photography – Black & White
1st Place – Jim Moss
2nd Place — Emily Meadors
3rd Place – Kathy Lay
321-Miscellaneous
1st Place – Jim Moss
2nd Place – Kathy Lay
3rd Place – Debra Petrey
4-CROPS AND HORTICULTURE
404- Best 3 White Potatoes
1st Place- Carson Wilson
2nd Place – Alice Fae Weiland
405- Best 12 Pods Green Beans
1st Place – Cameron Wilson
2nd Place – Faye Wilson
406-Best 3 Red Tomatoes
1st Place – Alice Fae Weiland
2nd Place – Jim Moss
3rd Place – Carson Wilson
409-Best 3 Cucumbers
1st Place – Alice Fae Weiland
410- Best Head of Cabbage
1st Place – Alice Fae Weiland
2nd Place- Woodrow Mills
3rd Place- Kathy Lay
412- Best 3 Zucchini Squash
1st Place – Jim Moss
2nd Place – Alice Fae Moss
3rd Place – Kathy Lay
413- Best 3 Summer Squash
1st Place – Cameron Wilson
2nd Place – Alice Fae Weiland
3rd Place – Kathy Lay
418- Best 12 Pods Peas
1st Place – Alice Fae Weiland
419- Best 3 Green Bell Peppers
1st Place – Kathy Lay
420- Best 3 Banana Peppers
1st Place – Alice Fae Weiland
2nd Place – Cameron Wilson
3rd Place- Kathy Lay
421- Best 3 Jalepeño Peppers
1st Place – Carson Wilson
2nd Place – Kathy Lay
3rd Place – Alice Fae Weiland
422- Best 3 Other Hot Peppers
1st Place – Carson Wilson
2nd Place – Kathy Lay
423- Best 5 Pods Okra
1st Place – Carson Wilson
424- Best 3 Onions
1st Place – Carson Wilson
2nd Place – Alice Fae Weiland
426- Best 3 Garlic Bulbs
1st Place – Alice Fae Weiland
428- Blooming Potted Plant
1st Place – Carson Wilson
429- FOLIAGE POTTED PLANT
1st Place – Alice Fae Weiland
430- Flower Arrangements – Fresh
1st Place – Cameron Wilson
2nd Place – Kathy Lay
5 — HONEY
501- 1 Quart Jar Light Honey – Extracted
1st Place – Natasha Wilson
