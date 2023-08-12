Junior Acrylic Painting
Railynn Whitehead – Blue Ribbon (1st)
Brooklyn Mullins – Red Ribbon (2nd)
Denver Withrow – White Ribbon (3rd)
Senior Acrylic Painting
Rachel Moses – Blue Ribbon (1st)
Logan Whitehead – Red Ribbon (2nd)
Junior Water Color Painting
Cameron Wilson – Blue Ribbon (1st)
Della Stewart – Red Ribbon (2nd)
Junior Abstract Painting
Railynn Whitehead – Blue Ribbon (1st)
Senior Computer Drawing
Rachel Moses – Blue Ribbon (1st)
Senior Color or Black Pencil Drawing
Isaiah Rickett Blue Ribbon (1st)
Junior Art Trends
Railynn Whitehead – Blue Ribbon (1st)
Youth Photography
Natural Resources: Forest
Gage Hoover – Blue Ribbon (1st)
Gracie Hoover – Red Ribbon (2nd)
Emily Browning – White Ribbon (3rd)
Natural Resources: Water
Aiden Bennett – Blue Ribbon (1st)
Emily Browning – Red Ribbon (2nd)
Natural Resources: Wildlife
Gracie Hoover – Blue Ribbon (1st)
Nathanael Rickett – Red Ribbon (2nd)
Aiden Bennett – White Ribbon (3rd)
Natural Resources: Natural Scenic
Isaiah Rickett – Blue Ribbon (1st)
Christian Wilson – Red Ribbon (2nd)
Emily Browning – White Ribbon (3rd)
Natural Resources: Native Plants
Gracie Hoover – Blue Ribbon (1st)
Gage Hoover – Red Ribbon (2nd)
Emily Browning – White Ribbon (3rd)
Natural Resources: Insect
Gage Hoover – Blue Ribbon (1st)
Emily Browning – Red Ribbon (2nd)
Agriculture: Livestock
Nathanael Rickett – Blue Ribbon (1st)
Agriculture: Crops
Cameron Wilson – Blue Ribbon (1st)
Isaiah Rickett – Red Ribbon (2nd)
Agriculture: Life Cycle
Emily Browning – Blue Ribbon (1st)
Agriculture: Farm Equipment/Implement
Aiden Bennett – Blue Ribbon (1st)
Leadership: 4-H Event
Railynn Whitehead- Blue Ribbon (1st)
FCS: Family
Nathanael Rickett – Blue Ribbon (1st)
Aiden Bennett – Red Ribbon (2nd)
FCS: Patterns/Design
Emily Browning – Blue Ribbon (1st)
SET: Movement
Aiden Bennett – Blue Ribbon (1st)
Emily Browning – Red Ribbon (2nd)
Health: Healthy Foods
Nathanael Rickett – Blue Ribbon (1st)
Health: Dealing with Stress
Isaiah Rickett – Blue Ribbon (1st)
Macie Couch – Red Ribbon (2nd)
Horticulture: Single Color
Gage Hoover – Blue Ribbon (1st)
Gracie Hoover – Red Ribbon (2nd)
Aiden Bennett – White Ribbon (3rd)
