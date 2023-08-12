4-H exhibits

Winners can move on to the state fair next month in Louisville. | Photo by Janie Slaven

 By Janie Slaven Editor

Junior Acrylic Painting

Railynn Whitehead – Blue Ribbon (1st)

Brooklyn Mullins – Red Ribbon (2nd)

Denver Withrow – White Ribbon (3rd)

Senior Acrylic Painting

Rachel Moses – Blue Ribbon (1st)

Logan Whitehead – Red Ribbon (2nd)

Junior Water Color Painting

Cameron Wilson – Blue Ribbon (1st)

Della Stewart – Red Ribbon (2nd)

Junior Abstract Painting

Railynn Whitehead – Blue Ribbon (1st)

Senior Computer Drawing

Rachel Moses – Blue Ribbon (1st)

Senior Color or Black Pencil Drawing

Isaiah Rickett Blue Ribbon (1st)

Junior Art Trends

Railynn Whitehead – Blue Ribbon (1st)

Youth Photography

Natural Resources: Forest

Gage Hoover – Blue Ribbon (1st)

Gracie Hoover – Red Ribbon (2nd)

Emily Browning – White Ribbon (3rd)

Natural Resources: Water

Aiden Bennett – Blue Ribbon (1st)

Emily Browning – Red Ribbon (2nd)

Natural Resources: Wildlife

Gracie Hoover – Blue Ribbon (1st)

Nathanael Rickett – Red Ribbon (2nd)

Aiden Bennett – White Ribbon (3rd)

Natural Resources: Natural Scenic

Isaiah Rickett – Blue Ribbon (1st)

Christian Wilson – Red Ribbon (2nd)

Emily Browning – White Ribbon (3rd)

Natural Resources: Native Plants

Gracie Hoover – Blue Ribbon (1st)

Gage Hoover – Red Ribbon (2nd)

Emily Browning – White Ribbon (3rd)

Natural Resources: Insect

Gage Hoover – Blue Ribbon (1st)

Emily Browning – Red Ribbon (2nd)

Agriculture: Livestock

Nathanael Rickett – Blue Ribbon (1st)

Agriculture: Crops

Cameron Wilson – Blue Ribbon (1st)

Isaiah Rickett – Red Ribbon (2nd)

Agriculture: Life Cycle

Emily Browning – Blue Ribbon (1st)

Agriculture: Farm Equipment/Implement

Aiden Bennett – Blue Ribbon (1st)

Leadership: 4-H Event

Railynn Whitehead- Blue Ribbon (1st)

FCS: Family

Nathanael Rickett – Blue Ribbon (1st)

Aiden Bennett – Red Ribbon (2nd)

FCS: Patterns/Design

Emily Browning – Blue Ribbon (1st)

SET: Movement

Aiden Bennett – Blue Ribbon (1st)

Emily Browning – Red Ribbon (2nd)

Health: Healthy Foods

Nathanael Rickett – Blue Ribbon (1st)

Health: Dealing with Stress

Isaiah Rickett – Blue Ribbon (1st)

Macie Couch – Red Ribbon (2nd)

Horticulture: Single Color

Gage Hoover – Blue Ribbon (1st)

Gracie Hoover – Red Ribbon (2nd)

Aiden Bennett – White Ribbon (3rd)

