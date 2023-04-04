• Blakely Grae Dixon is the 5 year old daughter of Cody and Kayla Dixon. Blakely enjoys ballet, singing, coloring and her church. Juneberry Boutique is her host business.
• Gracyn Jewel Elliott is 5 years old and the daughter of Sean and Leah Elliott. Gracyn enjoys ballet, tap, reading, and construction with her daddy. Her host business is Cumberland Valley National Bank on Master Street.
• Haidyn Breyer Farley, the daughter of Andrew and Kassidy Farley, is 5 years old. She loves gymnastics, dancing, singing, Barbies and nail polish. Whitaker Bank on Master Street is her host business.
• Hampton Dru Farmer is the 5 year old daughter of Hailee Farmer. She enjoys dancing at Gail Frederick’s and going to her church. Her host business is Pennington Wellness.
• Lola Beth Foley is the 6 year old daughter of Brent and Bethany Foley. Lola enjoys participating in kids activities at IBC, TCSA and Upward cheer, and dancing at Gail Frederick’s. Forcht Bank on Master Street is her host business.
• Raylan Marie Gibson, 6 years old, is the daughter of Jeremy and Jessica Gibson. She loves Damar gymnastics and Sky cheerleading. Southeast Medical is her host business.
• Hayley Anne Noell Griffith is the 5 year old daughter of Cameron and Faith Griffith. She enjoys gymnastics, ballet and her church. Corbin Flower Shop is her host business.
• Adelyne Hunnicutt is the 5 year old daughter of Charles and Erin Hunnicutt. Adelyne enjoys Crossfit and being outside. Hometown Bank on Master Street is her host business.
• Layla Rose Lamkin, 5 years old, is the daughter of Keith and Audrey Lamkin. Layla enjoys American Heritage Girls, Grace sports, fishing and dancing. Corbin One Hour Cleaners is her host business.
• Harlie Raiyne Lawson is the 6 year old daughter of Veronica Philpot. Harlie loves drawing, coloring and helping with Shriner events. You can find her voting box at Gover Florist.
• Reagan Meadors is the daughter of Mackenzie Dilbeck and Travis Meadors. Reagan is 6 years old and enjoys art, drawing and playing dress up. Lloyd Williams is her host business.
• Luna Rosario, 5 years old, is the daughter of Christopher and Amber Rosario. Luna enjoys animals, Girl Scouts and helping with Corbin High School band events. Her voting box is at Forcht Bank on Falls Road.
• Brooklyn Sizemore is the 6 year old daughter of Travis and Ashley Sizemore. Brooklyn’s favorites include dancing, cooking and sports. Cumberland Valley National Bank on Falls Road is her host business.
• Scout Rebekah Smith is the 5 year old daughter of Jake and Brianna Smith. She enjoys drawing, swimming, TCSA and Upward Cheer or participating in dance at Gail Frederick’s. Her host business is Hometown Bank on Falls Road.
• Jaylee York, 6 years old, is the daughter of Jason and Virgie York. Jaylee enjoys participating in children’s church, gymnastics, ballet and playing the violin. Whitaker Bank on Main Street is her host business.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.