tt

CANNING WINNERS

FRUITS DIVISION

JAM — BERRIES

Blue Ribbon – Stacy Modica/Blackberry

Red Ribbon – Alice Fae Weiland/Blueberry

White Ribbon – James Moss/Blackberry

JAM – FRUIT

Blue Ribbon – Marie Dusing/Carmel Apple

Red Ribbon – Alma Carter/Black Cherry

JAM – MISCELLANEOUS

Blue Ribbon – Marie Dusing/Raspberry Jalapeno

Red Ribbon – Glenna Block/Pineapple Jalapeno

JELLIES – APPLE

Blue Ribbon – Stacy Modica

JELLIES – GRAPE & MUSCADINE

Blue Ribbon – Alice Fae Weiland/Grape

Red Ribbon – Alma Carter/Wild Grape

White Ribbon – James Moss/Muscadine

JELLIES – PEPPER

Blue Ribbon – Marie Dusing/Pepper

Red Ribbon – Jim Newman/Jalapeno Pineapple

White Ribbon – Glenna Block/Pepper

JELLIES – MISCELLANEOUS

Blue Ribbon – Alma Carter/Pumpkin

Red Ribbon – Williamsburg Health & Rehab/Corn Cob

White Ribbon – Jim Newman/Honey Suckle

FRUIT – CANNED

Blue Ribbon – Kathy Lay/Pears

Red Ribbon – Hobert White/Pears

FRUIT – SALSAS

Blue Ribbon – Marie Dusing/Hot Mango

FRUIT – TOPPINGS

Blue Ribbon – Rhonda Carr/Peach Puree

FRUIT – MISCELLANEOUS

Blue Ribbon – Alice Fae Weiland/Apple Butter

Red Ribbon – Rhonda Carr/Apple Butter

White Ribbon – James Moss/Pear Butter

FRUITS DIVISION GRAND CHAMPION

Alice Fae Weiland – Grape Jelly

PICKLES DIVISION

DILL

Blue Ribbon – James Moss/Slices

Red Ribbon – Kathy Lay/Spears

White Ribbon – Alice Fae Weiland/Spears

PEPPERS – ALL

Blue Ribbon – Alice Fae Weiland/Jalapeno

Red Ribbon – James Moss/Banana

White Ribbon – Glenna Block/Pepper Rings

VEGETABLES

Blue Ribbon – Alice Fae Weiland/Bread & Butter Zucchini Pickles

Red Ribbon – James Moss/Bread & Butter Squash Pickles

PICKLES DIVISION GRAND CHAMPION

James Moss – Dill Pickle Slices

VEGETABLES DIVISION

GREEN BEANS

Blue Ribbon – Alice Fae Weiland

Red Ribbon – Melissa Bays

White Ribbon – Rhonda Carr

SAUERKRAUT

Blue Ribbon – Alice Fae Weiland

RELISHES

Blue Ribbon – Alice Fae Weiland/Corn Relish

Red Ribbon – Glenna Block/Zucchini Relish

VEGETABLE – MISCELLANEOUS

Blue Ribbon – Glenna Block/Candied Jalapenos

VEGETABLES DIVISION GRAND CHAMPION

Alice Fae Weiland – Green Beans

TOMATOES DIVISION

CRUSHED

Blue Ribbon – Alice Fae Weiland

Red Ribbon – Kathy Lay

WHOLE

Blue Ribbon – Alice Fae Weiland

JUICE

Blue Ribbon – Alice Fae Weiland

Red Ribbon – Melissa Bays

White Ribbon – Rhonda Carr

SAUCE

Blue Ribbon – Rhonda Carr

SALSA

Blue Ribbon – Kathy Lay

Red Ribbon – Rhonda Carr

White Ribbon – Glenna Block

TOMATO – MISCELLANEOUS

Blue Ribbon – Alice Fae Weiland/Green Tomatoes

Red Ribbon – James Moss/Tomato Relish

TOMATOES DIVISION GRAND CHAMPION

Alice Fae Weiland – Crushed Tomatoes

MISCELLANEOUS DIVISION

MISCELLANEOUS DIVISION GRAND CHAMPION

Jim Newman – Chicken Breast

GARDEN SHOW WINNERS

APPLES

Blue Ribbon – Alice Fae Weiland

GREEN BEANS

Blue Ribbon – Jim Moss

HONEY

LIGHT HONEY:

Blue Ribbon – Thomas Jones

OKRA

Blue Ribbon – Stacy Modica

Red Ribbon – Alice Fae Weiland

White Ribbon – Jim Moss

ONIONS

Blue Ribbon – Alice Fae Weiland

PEPPERS

BANANA PEPPERS:

Blue Ribbon – Kathy Lay

BELL PEPPERS:

Blue Ribbon – Samuel Miller

Red Ribbon – Kathy Lay

CAYENNE PEPPERS:

Blue Ribbon – Stacy Modica

Red Ribbon – Kathy Lay

JALEPENO PEPPERS:

Blue Ribbon – Alice Fae Weiland

Red Ribbon – Kathy Lay

White Ribbon – Allison Modica

SWEET PEPPERS:

Blue Ribbon – Kathy Lay

PLUM GRANNIES

Blue Ribbon – Hobert White

POTATOES

IRISH POTATOES:

Blue Ribbon – Alice Fae Weiland

SWEET POTATOES:

Blue Ribbon – Alice Fae Weiland

Red Ribbon – Jim Moss

TOMATOES

CHERRY / SMALL RED:

Blue Ribbon – Stacy Modica

Red Ribbon – Jim Moss

White Ribbon – Allison Modica

HEIRLOOM / YELLOW:

Blue Ribbon – Kathy Lay

SLICERS:

Blue Ribbon – Alice Fae Weiland

VEGETABLE BASKET

Blue Ribbon – Jim Moss

Red Ribbon – Alice Fae Weiland

WATERMELON

Best – Dean Cupp

Biggest – Hadlee Cupp

2022 GARDEN SHOW GRAND CHAMPION:

Vegetable Basket – Jim Moss

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you