CANNING WINNERS
FRUITS DIVISION
JAM — BERRIES
Blue Ribbon – Stacy Modica/Blackberry
Red Ribbon – Alice Fae Weiland/Blueberry
White Ribbon – James Moss/Blackberry
JAM – FRUIT
Blue Ribbon – Marie Dusing/Carmel Apple
Red Ribbon – Alma Carter/Black Cherry
JAM – MISCELLANEOUS
Blue Ribbon – Marie Dusing/Raspberry Jalapeno
Red Ribbon – Glenna Block/Pineapple Jalapeno
JELLIES – APPLE
Blue Ribbon – Stacy Modica
JELLIES – GRAPE & MUSCADINE
Blue Ribbon – Alice Fae Weiland/Grape
Red Ribbon – Alma Carter/Wild Grape
White Ribbon – James Moss/Muscadine
JELLIES – PEPPER
Blue Ribbon – Marie Dusing/Pepper
Red Ribbon – Jim Newman/Jalapeno Pineapple
White Ribbon – Glenna Block/Pepper
JELLIES – MISCELLANEOUS
Blue Ribbon – Alma Carter/Pumpkin
Red Ribbon – Williamsburg Health & Rehab/Corn Cob
White Ribbon – Jim Newman/Honey Suckle
FRUIT – CANNED
Blue Ribbon – Kathy Lay/Pears
Red Ribbon – Hobert White/Pears
FRUIT – SALSAS
Blue Ribbon – Marie Dusing/Hot Mango
FRUIT – TOPPINGS
Blue Ribbon – Rhonda Carr/Peach Puree
FRUIT – MISCELLANEOUS
Blue Ribbon – Alice Fae Weiland/Apple Butter
Red Ribbon – Rhonda Carr/Apple Butter
White Ribbon – James Moss/Pear Butter
FRUITS DIVISION GRAND CHAMPION
Alice Fae Weiland – Grape Jelly
PICKLES DIVISION
DILL
Blue Ribbon – James Moss/Slices
Red Ribbon – Kathy Lay/Spears
White Ribbon – Alice Fae Weiland/Spears
PEPPERS – ALL
Blue Ribbon – Alice Fae Weiland/Jalapeno
Red Ribbon – James Moss/Banana
White Ribbon – Glenna Block/Pepper Rings
VEGETABLES
Blue Ribbon – Alice Fae Weiland/Bread & Butter Zucchini Pickles
Red Ribbon – James Moss/Bread & Butter Squash Pickles
PICKLES DIVISION GRAND CHAMPION
James Moss – Dill Pickle Slices
VEGETABLES DIVISION
GREEN BEANS
Blue Ribbon – Alice Fae Weiland
Red Ribbon – Melissa Bays
White Ribbon – Rhonda Carr
SAUERKRAUT
Blue Ribbon – Alice Fae Weiland
RELISHES
Blue Ribbon – Alice Fae Weiland/Corn Relish
Red Ribbon – Glenna Block/Zucchini Relish
VEGETABLE – MISCELLANEOUS
Blue Ribbon – Glenna Block/Candied Jalapenos
VEGETABLES DIVISION GRAND CHAMPION
Alice Fae Weiland – Green Beans
TOMATOES DIVISION
CRUSHED
Blue Ribbon – Alice Fae Weiland
Red Ribbon – Kathy Lay
WHOLE
Blue Ribbon – Alice Fae Weiland
JUICE
Blue Ribbon – Alice Fae Weiland
Red Ribbon – Melissa Bays
White Ribbon – Rhonda Carr
SAUCE
Blue Ribbon – Rhonda Carr
SALSA
Blue Ribbon – Kathy Lay
Red Ribbon – Rhonda Carr
White Ribbon – Glenna Block
TOMATO – MISCELLANEOUS
Blue Ribbon – Alice Fae Weiland/Green Tomatoes
Red Ribbon – James Moss/Tomato Relish
TOMATOES DIVISION GRAND CHAMPION
Alice Fae Weiland – Crushed Tomatoes
MISCELLANEOUS DIVISION
MISCELLANEOUS DIVISION GRAND CHAMPION
Jim Newman – Chicken Breast
GARDEN SHOW WINNERS
APPLES
Blue Ribbon – Alice Fae Weiland
GREEN BEANS
Blue Ribbon – Jim Moss
HONEY
LIGHT HONEY:
Blue Ribbon – Thomas Jones
OKRA
Blue Ribbon – Stacy Modica
Red Ribbon – Alice Fae Weiland
White Ribbon – Jim Moss
ONIONS
Blue Ribbon – Alice Fae Weiland
PEPPERS
BANANA PEPPERS:
Blue Ribbon – Kathy Lay
BELL PEPPERS:
Blue Ribbon – Samuel Miller
Red Ribbon – Kathy Lay
CAYENNE PEPPERS:
Blue Ribbon – Stacy Modica
Red Ribbon – Kathy Lay
JALEPENO PEPPERS:
Blue Ribbon – Alice Fae Weiland
Red Ribbon – Kathy Lay
White Ribbon – Allison Modica
SWEET PEPPERS:
Blue Ribbon – Kathy Lay
PLUM GRANNIES
Blue Ribbon – Hobert White
POTATOES
IRISH POTATOES:
Blue Ribbon – Alice Fae Weiland
SWEET POTATOES:
Blue Ribbon – Alice Fae Weiland
Red Ribbon – Jim Moss
TOMATOES
CHERRY / SMALL RED:
Blue Ribbon – Stacy Modica
Red Ribbon – Jim Moss
White Ribbon – Allison Modica
HEIRLOOM / YELLOW:
Blue Ribbon – Kathy Lay
SLICERS:
Blue Ribbon – Alice Fae Weiland
VEGETABLE BASKET
Blue Ribbon – Jim Moss
Red Ribbon – Alice Fae Weiland
WATERMELON
Best – Dean Cupp
Biggest – Hadlee Cupp
2022 GARDEN SHOW GRAND CHAMPION:
Vegetable Basket – Jim Moss
