Corbin High School student and 2021 Rogers Scholar Grace Gibson partnered with Corbin Independent Schools to present birthday bags for 108 students at Corbin Preschool Center for her community service project.
Each bag contained a box of cake mix, icing, candles, a disposable pan, plates, and a birthday book donated by Save the Children Foundation.
“My goal was not only to make a child feel loved through a birthday cake, but to give them the opportunity to experience the unfailing love of Christ,” Gibson said. “I was reminded of the importance of serving others in a way that exemplifies the Lord and makes Him known.”
Graduates of The Center for Rural Development’s Rogers Scholars program are required to complete a community service project.
For more information about Rogers Scholars, visit www.centeryouthprograms.com.
