17th annual Buddy Bass Fishing Tournament

Pictured, from left, are winners James Miracle, Lance Smith, Ryan Phillips, Dylan Adams, Terry Ledford, and John Detherage. | Photo contributed

CORBIN — Knox County UNITE hosted their 17th annual Buddy Bass Fishing Tournament on Saturday, March 25, at Laurel Lake, Grove Marina.

The morning began with warmer temperatures than usual. More than 80 registrants enjoyed a beautiful day of windy fishing while supporting Knox County UNITE. The mission is to implement youth activities and education in hopes of keeping our youth from misusing drugs.

The winners of the day were as follows:

Total Weight

1st Place – 18.60 lbs. – Ryan Phillips and Dylan Adams

2nd Place –16.90 lbs. – Terry Ledford and John Detherage

3rd Place – 16.40 lbs.- James Miracle and Lance Smith

4th Place – 16.40 – Nick Yeager and Cole Hicks

5th Place – 15.40– Nick Boggs and Chester Wooten

6th Place – 14.10 – John Smith and Corey Snyder

7th Place – 14.00 – Hobart Boggs and Tanner Boggs

8th Place – 13.30 – Blake Marcum and Talmadge Marcum

9th Place – 12.30 – David Wilson and Joe Wilson

10th Place – 12.13 – Treston Cobb and Paul Norvell

11th Place – 12.12 – Joe Roskopf and Tyler Brock

12th Place – 12.00 – Darrel M. Hicks and Darrell E. Hicks

13th Place – 11.20 – Michael Caldwell and Richard Roach

14th Place – 11.11 – Randy Burnett and Colby Cope

15th Place – 10.80 – Zack Wilson and Thomas Wilson

16th Place - 10.60 – Michael Hill and Brian Lawson

17th Place – 10.40 – Corey Owens and Trevor Mills

18th Place – 10.15 – Brian Boggs and Paul Sevie

19th Place – 10.10 – Dustin Carpenter and Logan Hamilton

20th Place – 9.70 – Travis Wagers and Kim Mays

30th Place – 7.11 – Hunter Bright and Norton Bright

30th Place Tie – 7.11 – Kendall Frost and Logan Owens

Big Small Mouth

5.30 lbs. – Nick Yeager and Cole Hicks

Big Large Mouth

5.0 lbs. – Austin Abner and Darien Abner

5.0 lbs. – James Stidham and Charles Davis

Trash Fish

5.15 lbs. – Ryan Phillips and Dylan Adams

