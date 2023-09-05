CORBIN — A long-lived Native American tradition took place this weekend.
The 14th Annual “Honoring Our Veterans Pow Wow” was held in honor of the late Ken “Greyfeather” Phillips — a founder of the Pow Wow and lead organizer for many years until he passed away last February 1.
In an interview with the Times Tribune, Phillips’ son Adam Phillips said, “The Native American Pow Wow is held so that we can share our heritage, to fellowship among the Natives, and of course, to entertain spectators. The Pow Wow is also a great way to for us to educate others about the Native American history.”
Many different vendors were set up at the event, held at K&S Farm, where they were selling hand-crafted Native American items such as leather handbags, toy drums, t-shirts and so much more.
This year’s Pow Wow was sponsored by Southeastern Kentucky Association of Native People, Inc., a non-profit organization based out of Corbin. SKANP donates to people in need as well as hosts events such as bingo for kids, where kids win toys for prizes.
“My dad, Greyfeather, is the one who started the Pow Wow here in Corbin,” Phillips said. “This year we are doing it in his memory, and we are going to keep it going for him.”
