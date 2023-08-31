CORBIN — A popular Labor Day weekend tradition is back.
To celebrate and educate about Native American culture and heritage, while also honoring our veterans, the 14th annual “Honoring Our Veterans” Pow Wow will be held Saturday, September 2, and Sunday, September 3, at 4116 Cumberland Falls Highway.
The two-day event will include Native American dancing, drums, and demonstrations as well as craft and food vendors. The Aztec Fire Dancers will be back this year with a demonstration each day. Hillview Stables from London will also be there both days with a petting zoo, pony rides, Jersey cow rides and kids train.
The Pow Wow was started in 2008 by Ken “Greyfeather” Phillips and Shelia “River Woman” Phillips, and held each year except 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19 precautions. Shelia died in 2018 and Ken passed away this past February, with this weekend’s Pow Wow being held in his memory.
Admission to the Pow Wow is $10 for adults, while kids 12 and under and veterans are admitted free of charge. Visitors are asked to bring blankets or chairs for sitting, as seating on the grounds is limited.
Gates open at 10 a.m. Saturday with a Grand Entry at noon. On Sunday, gates open at 11 a.m. with Grand Entry at 1 p.m.
Organizers ask that there be no alcohol, drugs, weapons or politics during the Pow Wow.
The “Honoring Our Veterans” Pow Wow is sponsored by Southeastern Kentucky Association of Native People (SKANP), which is a non-profit 501© organization based in Corbin. For more information on the event and the organization, visit www.skanp.org or www.facebook.com/skanporg.
