CORBIN — The American flag has been traditionally folded in a triangle for many generational eras in the United States but do you know why? The Times-Tribune talked to experts in the Corbin American Legion Honor Guard to better understand the traditional practice just in time for Flag Day.
The Honor Guard is a volunteer group of individuals who honor veterans at their funerals with ceremonial practices like the 21 gun salute, the playing of “Taps” on the bugle and the honorable flag folding ceremony.
The Corbin American Legion Honor Guard has already provided their free services at 23 funerals in the Tri-County area in 2023.
Johnny D. Miller, Vice Commander of the Corbin Honor Guard and veteran of the Air Force, reads the ceremonial presentation in which guides the two individuals folding the flag through each of the 13 folds of the flag which is carefully and delicately preformed.
To begin, the flag is folded length wise after the flag is completely straightened out at full length.
“The first fold is a symbol of life.
“The second fold is a symbol of eternal life.
“The third fold is made in honor and remembrance of the veteran departing our ranks, and who gave a portion of his or her life for the defense of our country to attain peace throughout the world.
“The fourth fold represents our weaker nature; as American citizens trusting in God, it is Him we turn to in times of peace, as well as int times of war, for His divine guidance.
“The fifth fold is a tribute to our country. in the words of Stephen Decatur, ‘our country, in dealing with other countries, may she always be right, but it is still our country, right or wrong.’
“The sixth fold, is for where our hearts lie. It is with our heart that we pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and to the republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.
“The seventh fold is a tribute to our armed forces, for it is through the armed forces forces that we protect our country and our flag against all enemies, whether they be found within or without the boundaries of our republic.
“The eighth fold is a tribute to the one who entered into the valley of the shadow of death, that we might see the light of day, and to honor our mother, for whom it flies on Mother’s Day.
“The ninth fold is a tribute to womanhood. It has been through their faith, love, loyalty and devotion that has molded the character of the folks who have made this country great.
“The tenth fold is a tribute to father, who has also given his sons and daughters for the defense of the country since he or she was first born.
“The eleventh fold represents the lower portion of the seal of King Davis and King Solomon and glorifies the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob.
“The twelfth fold represents an emblem of eternity and glorifies the Father, the Son and Holy Ghost.
“The thirteenth fold, when the flag is completely folded, the stars are uppermost, reminding us of our national motto, ‘In God We Trust.’”
The triangular fold was originally inspired by the shape of the tricorne hat of the very first American soldiers and the folds represent the original 13 colonies of our Nation.
This Flag Day, as Americans honor their beloved stars and stripes, remember the deeper meaning behind traditional patriotic practices, those who have dedicated portions of their life for our freedom and the flag that represents the path to todays free rights we practice daily.
Honor guard members include:
• Clifford Disney “Butch” — American Legion member and Army veteran, Honor Guard rifleman and bugler
• Brenda Berry — Auxiliary member, Honor Guard secretary and chaplain
• Marjorie Moore — Auxillary president, Honor Guard Bugler
• Johnny D. Miller — Air Force veteran, American Legion member and Honor Guard Vice Commander
• Randall Prudhomme — Navy veteran, American Legion member and historian, Honor Guard Rifleman
• Darrel Helton — Army Veteran, American Legion member, Honor Guard Commander
• Gary Simpson — Army Veteran, American Legion member, Honor Guard rifleman.
If you are a veteran who would like to become part of the volunteer Honor Guard or become a member of the American Legion in Corbin, call (606) 528-1088 for more information.
