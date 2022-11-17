CORBIN — This year marks the 10th annual Christmas Bazaar hosted by Freedom Point Church of God.
The event has grown over the years and is now hosted at the Corbin Arena.
In an interview with The Times-Tribune, Lead Pastor Sean Disney explained what the event is.
“The Christmas Bazaar is our largest annual fundraiser for our middle and high school student ministries, it has grown exponentially so much so to where we had to move it to the Corbin Arena,” he said. “We provide scholarships for kids who can’t afford it, to go to Winter Fest, which is the Church of God’s Youth Conference and for Kentucky Youth Camp,” Disney explained.
Darla Scalf, the high school students’ co-pastor added, “This is a time to showcase our local small businesses and talents where all proceeds from the sales of the vendors booths and proceeds from the silent auction will all go to a great cause for our middle and high school students.”
Scalf went on to name a few of the vendors that will be at the Arena on Saturday including Crumbles & Sweets, Briar Candle Co., Juneberry Boutique, Charles Slaven Wooden Bowls, food trucks and a gourmet coffee bar.
“We will have around 80-plus vendors at the Arena,” she said.
Freedom Point Church’s 10th Annual Christmas Bazaar will be held this Saturday, November 19, at the Corbin Arena from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
