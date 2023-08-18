BARBOURVILLE — The Matt Rhymer era at Whitley County began on a high note as the Colonels secured a significant regional road win, handing Knox Central a 49-26 loss.
This 23-point victory marked Whitley County's first win over the Panthers since 2004.
Quarterback Tye Hamblin played a pivotal role, throwing for three touchdowns and adding a rushing touchdown.
Tyler Rose contributed with two receiving and two rushing touchdowns, while Dee Parker finished with two rushing touchdowns.
”Great team win, great effort,” Whitley County coach Matt Rhymer said. “Proud of our team and coaches. Knox Central has a hard nosed team and is well-coached.
"Our assistant coaches did a great job and made some adjustments that really helped us separate down the stretch,” he added. “Our offensive line did a great job and paved the way for our backs to do what we wanted to do. Tye Hamblin played great on both sides of the ball for us. We were extremely proud of effort and leadership. Dee Parker is a special player and made a lot of big plays for us, and Tyler Rose had a huge night for us, four touchdowns. Defensively we made some big plays when we needed them and we played really hard.”
Both teams were scoreless in the first quarter, but the action heated up in the second. Whitley County found the end zone twice, while Knox Central managed one touchdown.
The Panthers struck first as Mason Griffin connected with Gavin Mircle for a five-yard touchdown pass just 45 seconds into the second quarter. Knox Central missed the PAT, but held a 6-0 advantage.
Whitley County responded with a touchdown of their own as Tyler Rose scored on an eight-yard reverse, giving the Colonels a 7-6 edge at the 9:24 mark. Shane Parker added a 34-yard touchdown run with 5:18 remaining in the first half, extending Whitley County's lead to 14-6.
Griffin led Knox Central downfield on their next offensive possession, throwing a 25-yard touchdown pass to freshman Nathan Dunn. Griffin added the two-point conversion, tying the game at 14 apiece with 3:08 left in the first half.
Whitley County regained the lead just before halftime as Tye Hamblin threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Rose, making the score 21-14. Hamblin and Rose connected again with 18 seconds remaining in the half, this time from 14 yards out, giving the Colonels a 28-14 advantage.
Whitley County continued their dominance in the third quarter. Andrew Brown's interception set up Hamblin's quarterback sneak for a touchdown, extending the Colonels' lead to 35-14 with 8:08 remaining in the third quarter.
Knox Central narrowed the gap to 15 points (35-20) with 4:41 left as Griffin found Jacob Smith open for a 12-yard touchdown pass.
The Colonels put the game out of reach with their next two possessions. Parker added another rushing touchdown, a one-yarder, while Hamblin completed a two-yard touchdown pass to Rose, who finished the game with four touchdowns.
The Panthers' final score of the game came from Brayden Sizemore.
