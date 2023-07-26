SOMERSET — Despite only having two players participate in her team’s first golf tournament of the season, Corbin coach Danielle Hardin was pleased with the outcome and effort of Makena Myatt and Kalyn Watkins.
“I only had two girls playing today due to others being out for school-related events,” she said. “Makena Myatt shot a 96, and Kalyn Watkins shot a 108. Both girls are in seventh-grade, and today marked their first high school golf tournament.
“They both played well with this being their first 18-hole tournament,” Hardin added. “They had some holes they struggled on, but recovered quickly, which is something we have worked on in practice. For us, today was all about getting tournament experience, and Southwestern Pulaski put on a great event for that. We start matches next week, but I am looking forward seeing what the season brings for these two and the rest of the team.”
