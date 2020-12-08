LAUREL COUNTY – Wide load restrictions will begin Friday, Dec. 11 on sections of U.S. 25 and Monday, Dec. 14 on sections of Interstate 75.
Southbound wide loads wider than 11 feet will be prohibited on Interstate 75 at mile points 41.5 and 42.9 while wide loads wider than nine feet will be prohibited on U.S. 25 at mile points 17.693 and 19.381.
The restrictions are expected to remain in place until Wednesday, June 30, 2022.
The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their own reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.
