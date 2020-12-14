This week's White House Coronavirus Task Force report again used strong language to implore states to follow its recommendations, noting that the current surge of cases is reaching "every corner of the U.S." and is "the most rapid increase in cases; the widest spread of intense transmission, with more than 2,000 counties in Covid red zones; and the longest duration of rapid increase, now entering its eighth week."
"And based on what we're seeing in the total numbers versus the positivity rate, we know a significant number of asymptomatic people are getting tested at any given point," he said.
It says 70% of the state's 120 counties have high levels of community transmission and 97% have moderate or high levels of community transmission. The number of counties in the White House red zone increased by three from the previous week, to 84; the orange zone rose by two, to 21; and the yellow zone decreased by four, to 11.
The report says Kentucky had 502 new cases per 100,000 people, up from 437 per 100,000 in the last report, which was likely low because it includes Thanksgiving holidays. The national average is 385 per 100,000.
The report calls "on all Kentuckians to use their unbridled spirit to combat the pandemic," noting that the "spread is unyielding and impacting all ages across the state."
