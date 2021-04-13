tt

LAUREL COUNTY — A fatal crash occurred Tuesday afternoon on KY 229.

Laurel County Sheriff's Office Public Affairs Deputy Officer Gilbert Acciardo said it was a single vehicle crash about 10 miles south of London.

The crash occurred at about 12:39 p.m.

Laurel County Sheriff's investigators report that a pickup truck traveling northbound on KY 229 ran off the roadway overturning causing a fatal injury to the lone occupant — the driver.

More information will be released after next of kin have been notified.

This story will be updated.

