LAUREL COUNTY — A fatal crash occurred Tuesday afternoon on KY 229.
Laurel County Sheriff's Office Public Affairs Deputy Officer Gilbert Acciardo said it was a single vehicle crash about 10 miles south of London.
The crash occurred at about 12:39 p.m.
Laurel County Sheriff's investigators report that a pickup truck traveling northbound on KY 229 ran off the roadway overturning causing a fatal injury to the lone occupant — the driver.
More information will be released after next of kin have been notified.
This story will be updated.
