Summer school is in full swing, and as summer finds its way into our lives, there is that familiar push and shove as my students and I get to know one another. It has been a good week and even now, oddly, as I sit here this Saturday morning drinking my coffee, I’m still thinking about it.
In class last week, we read “The Fun They Had” by Isaac Asimov. It is a short story about children in the future who find a “real” book and ponder in wonder and amazement at its purpose and content. This physical entombment of knowledge is foreign to them because they are taught by a computer, alone, and at home. The book they find relays how children used to be taught in schools full of other children with actual human teachers. In the end, an inquisitive little girl marvels at being in a classroom with other children and “The fun they had.”
I think this story is very appropriate for a summer school class. Perspective is an interesting device and usually more insightful in retrospect. The story allows my students to observe another student looking back. It is my naive hope that this story makes them think about their place in our current educational system. In comparison to the story, our system may not be that bad.
However, as lessons go and stories are dissected and discussed, we found more to talk about than just an applicable theme. At one point in their lives, each of my students experienced what that little girl experienced. At one point each of them was taught at home via a computer. Alone. And I will tell you this, as a teacher, I have not heard one student talk about the experience positively.
As a result, my class and I agreed that the circumstances in the short story are not unrealistic and a mandatory virtual classroom is possible in our future. I say “mandatory” because the virtual classroom is already a reality, but the standard is still the teacher led physical classroom.
As the lesson progressed, we went on to relate the short story to a couple of D.H. Lawrence poems, one being “Man and Machine.” The poem states rather capriciously, “Man invented the machine and now the machine has invented man.” We interpreted this to mean that eventually the humanity in man will dissipate as we immerse ourselves more and more in technology. A very Bradbury-esque thought.
One of my students pointed out a comparable observation from the story to real life. Just like students who were stuck at home learning during the pandemic, “Margie (the main character in the story) starts to do worse and worse over time with her robot teacher.” We are still feeling the negative effects of that year of virtual learning.
Consequently, change is inevitable. As it is, this year I have found three essays written by an A.I. program that anyone has access to on the internet. They were pretty good essays, albeit plagiarism. I also believe that eventually handwritten work will become less and less prominent in our schools. So, paper and pencil will give way to a keyboard, which will eventually give way to simply speaking into the computer. Like the slow disappearance of cursive, I wonder if in another decade, students will know how to handwrite at all.
Indeed, there is an important question as to what the classroom will look like in the future. And even beyond the dalliance with technology, there is the never-ending dance with politics and bureaucracy. I’m hoping we get some new standards. I mean really new. Make em shine. Along with some more acronyms and abbreviations. We do not have enough acronyms in education.
Seriously though, at the end of week, as we discussed a short novel we were reading, one of my students spoke up as we were getting ready to leave. She was holding the book in her hand (like Margie) and she said, “I’ve read this before, but I didn’t really see it like this. It’s actually pretty interesting.” That will stick with me for a while, at least until summer school is over. Everything else can go find an acronym.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.