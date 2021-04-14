The Office of State Budget Director reported Monday that March’s General Fund receipts rose 9% compared to March of last year, an increase of $78.7 million. Total revenues for the month were $954.8 million, compared to $876.1 million during March 2020.
Receipts have now grown 5.9% for the first nine months of the 2021 fiscal year. For the just completed quarter, total General Fund collections grew 6.7%, the largest rate of growth this fiscal year. Growth rates for the three quarters of FY21 have been 5.8, 5.3 and 6.7%, respectively.
The official revenue estimate calls for 1.4% revenue growth for the fiscal year. Receipts can decline 11.2 percent over the last three months of FY21, and still meet that estimate. Last year General Fund receipts declined by 4.5% over the last three months, after the COVID-19 pandemic struck in March and brought much of the economy to a halt.
State Budget Director John Hicks says March receipts and the third quarter of FY 21 saw growth in income, sales, business and property taxes, and explained why.
“The injection of federal relief payments to businesses and individuals into the Kentucky economy, as well as stronger than expected payroll and personal consumption, has led to economic and revenue growth ahead of projections as all the major tax accounts are ahead of the budgeted forecast,” he said. “March’s 9.0 percent growth was aided by favorable timing issues on the insurance premiums tax and very strong growth in the individual and corporation income taxes.”
There was also strong growth in the Road Fund last month, although it remains below the forecast, as revenue grew 4.1% in March, the largest monthly increase since July and the first positive month since November. Receipts for the month were $132.5 million, $5.2 million more than last March.
Through the first nine months of the FY21, receipts have increased 0.8 percent. Road Fund collections declined 0.4% in the just completed quarter after increasing in each of the first two quarters. Growth rates for the three quarters this fiscal year have been 1.9, 0.7 and -0.4%, respectively.
The official Road Fund revenue estimate calls for revenues to increase 5.8% for the fiscal year. Based on year-to-date tax collections, revenues must increase 23.8% for the last quarter of FY21 to meet the estimate. Last year Road Fund revenues dropped by 23.6% in the final quarter of the fiscal year, but again, that is when the coronavirus pandemic took hold in Kentucky.
Among the accounts, motor fuels fell 11.7%, motor vehicle usage revenue grew 30.5% and license and privilege receipts fell 1.7%.
