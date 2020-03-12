Based on the latest developments and the continued spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Southeastern Conference announced Thursday the cancellation of the remainder of the 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville.
SEC cancels remainder of men's basketball tournament
