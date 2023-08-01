SOMERSET — A Knox County man is lucky to be alive following an accident with his houseboat, but several belongings along with his wife’s ashes have been lost.
Lynn Mill had lived at Lee’s Ford Marina on his houseboat for three years following his wife’s death, but now he’s staying with friends after his boat sprung a leak and sank into the lake.
“I had woke up. I swung my feet out onto the floor, and sure enough there was water in the floor,” said Mill.
Mill said the boat began to sink around 7:15 the morning of July 22, and it finished sinking around 11 a.m.
There had been a plate with four bolts near the stern of the boat, said Dean Littrell of the Diver’s Den who regularly performs dives for customers who have dropped belongings in the drink. The bolts wore out, causing a leak.
Littrell said that Mill had a bilge pump which was not moving water out fast enough.
Mill said he asked the Marina for a pump he could use, but the Marina had none.
“Multi-million dollar operation, and they don’t even have a pump,” said Mill.
Mill also had a large cash sum estimated to be around $1,400 that had been in his belongings, and this too was lost.
The boat itself was floated back up to the surface, though it’s almost certainly a total loss, said Mill and Littrell.
One piece that was recovered was Mill’s wife’s urn. Custom-made of wood by one of Mill’s grand kids, the urn had floated to the top of the lake. His wife’s remains, however, were lost. Though her ashes were in a plastic bag and were presumably air-tight, they were not recovered.
“(The divers) tried their best to find her, but they never could find her,” said Mill. “I guess that’s her grave now.”
Jewelry that Mill’s wife wore like rings, necklaces, and diamonds had been lovingly placed near the urn, and they too have not been recovered.
Mill had not totally searched the salvaged vessel, he said, so things belonging to his wife as well as his clothes and other belongings may be found.
“But now the money’s gone,” said Mill.
Mill has been retired from the railroad since 1997, and with the good will of his son and his friends, he should be back on his feet soon, but his boat along with many of his treasured belongings are now lost to the lake.
Still, Mill feels lucky. He said that he woke up in time that he could open his door and escape. Had he slept too much longer, the pressure may have prevented his door from opening. His life had been spared.
