Kentucky's health insurers have started a sweepstakes in which Medicaid beneficiaries can win vacation packages for getting vaccinated for Covid-19.
The Kentucky Association of Health Plans sweepstakes is open to enrolled Medicaid members 21 and older who receive their first dose of vaccine between Sept. 6 and Sept. 30 -- and enter by visiting visit KAHP.org.
"In addition to the KAHP sweepstakes, Medicaid members may also be eligible to receive an incentive offered by their health plan," the release said.
“We’ve had several months of very successful promotions,” KAHP Executive Director Tom Stephens said in the release. “Just being around the state at our events, I can say that it is heartening to meet so many people who decide to receive the vaccine after they hear about our various incentive programs or were touched by our outreach efforts.”
The commercial insurers and Medicaid managed-care organizations who comprise KAHP are also reaching members through their own advertising, incentives, transportation coordination, pop-up clinics (some with bilingual personnel), homebound vaccination visits, text and email campaigns, yard signs, billboards, direct mail, telephone calls, personalized assistance and follow-up on second dose-appointments based on claims data, the release said.
