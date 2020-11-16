There were 1,449 new cases reported to state public health officials on Sunday, despite some labs being closed on weekends. This raises to 137,586 the total number of cases in Kentucky, since the first was reported on March 6.
The top 10 counties for new cases were Jefferson with 346, Fayette 210, Hardin 84, Kenton 38, Nelson 36, Boone and Bullitt both 28, Laurel 27, Warren 24, and Daviess 22.
“Coronavirus is present in every corner of the Commonwealth and it’s spreading at a truly alarming rate,” the Governor said. “This is not a drill; this is a health emergency that we all need to take seriously. Let’s come together as Team Kentucky to defeat this virus.”
The high number of cases means a higher number of hospitalizations. Across Kentucky, there are 1,383 people in the hospital. In addition, there are 330 COVID-19 patients in the ICU, with 156 on a ventilator. The latter number is the only one lower than on Saturday.
The state’s positivity rating, which is the number of positive tests divided by the number performed, dropped slightly from Saturday, from 8.95% to 8.88%, based on a seven day rolling average.
There were also three new deaths reported on Sunday: a 93-year-old woman from Fayette County and an 84-year-old woman and an 85-year-old man from Oldham County. This brings the total to 1,661 Kentuckians who have now lost their lives to the coronavirus.
“Kentucky’s state motto is ‘United We Stand, Divided We Fall.’ This motto has never been more applicable than now, as we fight the most deadly pandemic in over 100 years,” said Dr. Steven Stack, State Public Health Commissioner. “Unless Kentuckians come together, we will continue on this dangerous trajectory with disastrous consequences.”
As we end yet another highest week ever of COVID-19 cases, Dr. Stack reminds everyone to watch your space, wear a mask and wash your hands in order to save your life and the lives of those around you.
Reporting is limited on Sundays. Additional information, including the number of Kentuckians who have recovered from COVID-19, will be reported Monday.
Going beyond the borders of Kentucky, Johns Hopkins University on Sunday reported 54,251,464 confirmed cases of COVID-19 around the world, with 1,315,291 deaths. In the United States, there have been 10,997,987 confirmed cases, with 245,979 deaths.
Currently, 94 of Kentucky’s 120 counties are considered red zone counties, meaning the incidence rate was 25 or more per 100,000 population. That means more counties should follow the red zone recommendations, for the week starting Monday, November 16. They include:
- Having schools go to virtual learning.
- Asking employers to allow their employees to work from home when possible.
- Non-critical state government offices will operate virtually.
- Reduce in-person shopping. Order online for curbside pickup.
- Order take-out. Avoid dining in restaurants or bars.
- Prioritize shopping at businesses that follow and enforce the mask mandate and other guidance.
- Reschedule, postpone, or cancel public and private events.
- Do not host or attend gatherings of any kind.
- Avoid non-essential activities outside your home.
- Reduce overall activity and contacts and follow existing guidance to defeat COVID-19.
Franklin County, the seat of state government, is one of the new red zone counties and because of that, state operations will be also affected, according to the Governor.
“Everybody who can work virtually, is going to be working virtually,” he said. “Any service that can be done virtually, that doesn’t have to be done in person next week, is going to be done virtually. And that should be the case in each and every county that we operate in.”
To view the full daily report, incidence rate map, testing locations, long term-care and other congregate facilities update, school reports, the White House Coronavirus Task Force reports for Kentucky and other key guidance visit, kycovid19.ky.gov.
Gov. Beshear plans to hold his next virtual press briefing Monday afternoon at 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.