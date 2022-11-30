LOGANSPORT, Ind. — Jason Mitchell began recognizing the faces — faces he hadn’t seen in over a year.
They had come to Logansport’s Emmaus Mission Center’s food pantry during the height of the COVID pandemic, but as the threat tapered off they were able to return to work and no longer needed the services Mitchell provided.
But then gas prices jumped. and food prices soared. and inflation hit.
And the people started coming back.
“We are also seeing an influx of new families,” said Mitchell, director of Emmaus. “What we had seen in the last year and a half is four or five families come to sign up for assistance, seven or eight at most. (Recently) we had 20 new families sign up in one day.”
Price increases are happening all over the world. It’s not unique to the United States.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a large wheat producer, has caused worldwide financial pain. Sanctions against Russia also hurt access to its wheat and fuel.
According to the Consumer Price Index, in September the price of cereals and bakery products had increased 16% in the past year. Meats had increased by 9%, dairy by 16% and fruits and vegetables 10%. Gasoline has increased by 18%.
The pain has been passed down to everyday citizens and those who help them.
Mitchell said nonprofit systems aren’t strained yet, but they are being tested.
Emmaus Mission Center doesn’t just provide a food pantry. Other services include a homeless shelter, a thrift store, energy and rental assistance.
A lot of the food offered comes from Food Finders, a Lafayette, Indiana, food bank. They also get generous assistance from residents of Cass County, where Logansport is located.
“We are trying to stretch the food and the resources we have to feed more people,” Mitchell said. “So we have been actively looking for more donations where we can pick up more food.
“As more people start to utilize those services we have to look at how to balance the limited amount of food we get from donations with the increase in the number of people who apply for assistance.”
Food Finders plays a large role in helping services like Emmaus by offering food at massive discounts.
“They absorb a lot of the cost that it would take to purchase the food from elsewhere,” Mitchell said.
For instance, Mitchell said, he could buy meat for 16 cents a pound from Food Finders or canned vegetables at a similar price.
“Obviously, their prices have increased, too, as they need to buy additional fuel,” he said. “Some of the things they used to supply to us at cheap prices are creeping up.”
Food Finders, which serves 100 food pantries and soup kitchens in 16 Indiana counties, also operates a fresh market that helps those in need. The organization is working to build a senior grocery delivery service and runs two mobile pantries that travel among the counties twice a mouth.
Katy Bunder, CEO and president, estimates Food Finders serves 150-200 families by giving each 30-50 pounds of food when a mobile pantry moves through a county.
As prices have increased, Food Finders has had to dip into its reserve fund to purchase food in bulk.
“It’s not an ideal situation,” said Bunder. “We are losing money and the agencies are paying more.”
Bunder said food became scarce during COVID. People were buying more than they needed out of fear, and the market hasn’t returned to normal.
Food Finders received much of its food from retailers such as Kroger and Walmart. When food hit the sale date, they would pick it up in a refrigerated truck. They would then provide food pantries what they could from what they received.
So if Emmaus needed six boxes of pork, Food Finders would be able to provide that at a reduced rate, Bunder said.
The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) also provides Food Finders with food, but cuts have been made. TEFAP divides food among states based on unemployment rates and poverty levels.
Currently, Food Finders is receiving 50% less food from TEFAP, and Emmaus had been receiving just 80% of its expected food pallets. Mitchell said Emmaus would not receive anything from TEFAP in December.
Feeding America, a national organization that has supplied food banks for 40 years, reports that one in nine Hoosiers cope with hunger. For children, it’s one in seven.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture defines food insecurity as not having access to meals in a way that keeps a person from living a healthy and active life. Reasons for food insecurity include unemployment or under-employment, poverty and unexpected changes to income, caused by forces such as a global pandemic or high inflation.
