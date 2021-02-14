Tribune-Star/Joseph C. GarzaCookies take the stage: To make Girl Scout cookie time even more fun, members of Troop 805 will be wearing cookie costumes as they sell the boxes of everyone’s favorites this year in the community. The troop gathered at the Girl Scout building in Fairbanks Park on Friday for a photo. Present were, front row, Daisies Olivia Knopp and Layla Hudson. On the stage are thin mint Emma Baggs, samoa Jezebel Struthers, do-si-do Melanie Dickerson, Sunflower Cecilia Gallion, s’more Keely Criss, tagalong Kirralyn Finley and toffee-tastic Karina Hole.