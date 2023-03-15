WILLIAMSBURG — The family of a wrestler at the University of the Cumberlands who died in 2020 has reached a settlement with the school.
Grant Brace was 20 when he passed away on Aug. 31, 2020 — a few hours after on-campus workouts.
A Lexington-based law firm filed the lawsuit just under a year later in Whitley Circuit Court against the University of the Cumberlands, The Cumberland Foundation, Cumberland Athletics Properties, University President Dr. Larry Cockrum, Athletic Director Chris Kraftick, and now former wrestling coaches Jordan Countryman and Jake Sinkovics.
The complaint was filed on behalf of Brace's parents and sister. It alleged that the university failed to provide accommodations for Brace’s narcolepsy and ADHD, both of which he had been diagnosed in early childhood and was given accommodations for at Alcoa High School in Tennessee throughout his athletic career there.
On Wednesday, the university announced that it had reached a settlement with the Brace family that includes monetary payments exceeding $14 million, the University’s agreement to engage in a heat-illness training project to be conducted by a nationally recognized expert in the field, and promotion of the Brace family’s ongoing work to help raise awareness of heat-related injuries.
“Grant was a talented, well-liked young man entering his junior year with a bright future ahead of him," University Chancellor Jerry Jackson stated. "Our University community continues to mourn his untimely loss. We sincerely hope that resolving this matter early in the legal process will offer the Brace family a measure of peace and healing.”
UC added in its press release that the safety of its students and athletes "has been and always will be the top priority" and that they will continue to ensure that its athletic department protocols remain aligned with NAIA (National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics) standards.
While the statement indicated a belief that UC could have defended the claims asserted, university officials decided to settle the case to avoid a long and costly trial with an uncertain outcome with hopes that the settlement "will respect the Brace family's tremendous loss."
A message to the firm representing the Brace family had not been returned at press time.
