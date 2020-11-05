CORBIN — Tyler Harris has been named the boys cross country coach of the year in Kentucky by the Kentucky High School Athletics Association and the National Federation of State High School Associations.
As part of its annual awards program, the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) Coaches Association recognizes Coach of the Year honorees from each state. Those named Coach of the Year at the state level then advance for consideration for Sectional Coach of the Year honors. Winners are chosen through a combination of their coaching accomplishments as well as their contributions outside of competition to help grow their respective sport.
The NFHS, which has been recognizing coaches through an awards program since 1982, honors coaches in the top 10 girls sports and top 10 boys sports (by participation numbers), and in two “other” sports – one for boys and one for girls – that are not included in the top 10 listings. The NFHS also recognizes a spirit coach as a separate award category. Winners of NFHS awards must be active coaches during the year for which they receive their award.
The next award level after state coach of the year is sectional coach of the year. The NFHS is divided into eight geographical sections. They are as follows: Section 1 – Northeast (CT, ME, MA, NH, NJ, NY, RI, VT); Section 2 – Mideast (DE, DC, KY, MD, OH, PA, VA, WV); Section 3 – South (AL, FL, GA, LA, MS, NC, SC, TN); Section 4 – Central (IL, IN, IA, MI, WI); Section 5 – Midwest (KS, MN, MO, NE, ND, SD); Section 6 – Southwest (AR, CO, NM, OK, TX); Section 7 – West (AZ, CA, HI, NV, UT); and Section 8 – Northwest (AK, ID, MT, OR, WA, WY).
The NFHS Coaches Association has an advisory committee composed of a chair and eight sectional representatives. The sectional committee representatives evaluate the state award recipients from the states in their respective sections and select the best candidates for the sectional award in each sport category. The NFHS Coaches Association Advisory Committee then considers the sectional candidates in each sport, ranks them according to a point system, and determines a national winner for each of the 20 sport categories, the spirit category and two “other” categories.
A complete list of honorees from Kentucky is available below:
Sports
Boys
Girls
Archery
Travis Young, Warren East
Betty White, Tates Creek
Baseball
Sherm Blaszczyk, Pleasure Ridge Park
Basketball
Jason Mays, Ashland Blazer
Donna Moir, Sacred Heart
Bass Fishing
David Christopher, Boyle County
Bowling
Alan Jones, Ballard
Josh Hitt, Campbell County
Cross Country
Tyler Harris, Corbin
Kirk Thomas, Oldham County
Dance
Kristie Adanick, DuPont Manual
Esports
Scott Siemen, Shelby County
Field Hockey
Megan Rodgers, North Oldham
Football
Eddie Eviston, Covington Catholic
Golf
Keith Bell, Marshall County
B. Frye, Lexington Christian
Soccer
Jason Behler, Henry Clay
Zac Lechler, Greenwood
Softball
Tracy Spickard, Franklin County
Spirit
Michelle Schuster, Boone County
Swimming & Diving
Robert Wilkins, Bowling Green
Jeff Floyd, Ryle
Tennis
Anthony Branch, Male
Karen Henson, Elizabethtown
Track & Field
Steven Spadafino, McCracken County
Mark Kachler, Mason County
Volleyball
Kayla Gamsky, North Oldham
Wrestling
Robert Burham, Christian County
