Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear listed multiple new restrictions on Wednesday including the closing of in-person classes for public and private schools and the closing of indoor dining at restaurants and bars.
- All public and private K-12 schools will close to in-person instruction starting Monday through the end of the year. Elementary schools, however, can reopen on Dec. 7 if their county is not in the red zone.
- Restaurants and bars will close to indoor dining beginning Friday until Dec. 13. Outdoor dining is allowed with some limitations.
- Gyms will have a 33 percent capacity and no group classed or indoor games will be allowed. Masks will also be required. This also begins Friday until Dec. 13.
- Public venues, such as for weddings and funerals, are limited to 25 people.
- Indoor gatherings should be limited to two families, not exceeding a total of eight people.
This is a developing story.
