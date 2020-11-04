WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden has won Michigan and Wisconsin, pushing him closer to 270 Electoral College votes and narrowing President Donald Trump’s possible path to reelection.
Only a handful of battleground states remain uncalled including Georgia, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.
Both Michigan and Wisconsin represent parts of the “blue wall” that slipped away from Democrats four years ago, paving the way for Trump’s election. Biden’s campaign had counted on winning back at least some of them.
