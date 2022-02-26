As the world watches the news of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Hill family from the Walter community in Cullman County, Ala., waits anxiously for news from their loved ones. With family in Ukraine, including one fighting on the front lines, the conflict is personal and “terrifying.”
Molly Hill was just 20 months old when she was adopted from Dnipropetrovsk, Ukraine (now Dnipro) by Craig and Becca Hill. Viktoria Nachinyannaya, the natural mother, gave birth to Molly at home before taking her to the hospital at just 3 days old because she didn't have the means to care for her. She named her baby Lubov (Luba) which means “love” in Russian.
The Hills adopted Molly in 2004 and once at home, Becca hoped to connect with Molly's birth family.
“I had a huge desire to find her birth family. I hired a private investigator and within three days, they were located. Through a translator, we were able to communicate via telephone,” Becca said. “Over the years, we have sent gifts through our dear friend, Denis. Viktoria has also sent things to Molly.”
In 2010, the Hill's returned to Zhytomym, Ukraine, to adopt another child, Stephanie. While there, they chose to travel back to Dnipro to visit Molly's orphanage and meet with her birth mom Viktoria and two sisters. They learned that Molly's biological father had died in a sunflower field of apparent alcoholism.
Molly did not attend the meeting between her family and birth family.
“When I was 6, we traveled back to Ukraine to adopt my older sister, Stephanie. My mama and daddy had the opportunity to meet my birth mom and with the help of a translator, they were able to communicate and share laughs and tears. I was very young at the time and did not go as I felt I was not ready. Being put in a situation like that can be very scary and confusing for a 6-year-old, as I was born by this woman but raised by another,” Molly said.
During the next few years, the families would exchange short emails and photos. Through social media, Molly was able to connect with her biological brother, Dima, and her sisters, Yana, Tania and Yura.
“Being in communication with my family has made me feel so fortunate. The people of Ukraine do not have half of the things we do here in America. The least we can do is pray for Ukraine and look for resources to help,” Molly said.
The Hill Family has been in contact with Viktoria since the invasion began.
“We have been in communication throughout the day with her mother. They are terrified. I was able to FaceTime with Molly's birth mom, sister and younger baby brother. It was so good to see their faces. They are worried about the safety of Dima. He is guarding an area in the Donetsk region, which is seeing a lot of air strikes,” Becca said. “I could see the fear in Viktoria's eyes today on FaceTime.”
In Ukraine, every 18-year-old male is required to serve at least one and one-half years in the military. Molly's brother, Dima, is currently on the front lines as a member of the Ukrainian Army.
“I am terrified having my son on the front lines. He is providing security for an area that they are defending from Russian invasion. We are safe but we are scared We have some food. We appreciate Americans praying for us. Keep praying,” Viktoria said.
Stephanie Hill is also very concerned for her biological family in Ukraine.
“I honestly do not know what to say except the fact that it finally hit me when I talked to my sister, Yulia, and her telling me that they have three kids in the house and they are terrified to death. They are 50 miles from Chernobyl,” she said.
Now, as the family waits for updates from Viktoria, they are educating others on the importance of supporting the people of the Ukraine and protecting their independence. They are celebrating the Ukrainian culture and heritage while raising awareness.
Craig, who passed away in 2021, and Becca Hill always honored and respected Stephanie and Molly's heritage.
“We've tried to preserve that heritage and celebrate their culture. We celebrate Ukrainian holidays each year and try to incorporate food throughout the year,” Becca said.
Molly has a great appreciation for Becca's efforts in respecting her Ukrainian heritage.
“My mama has done an incredible job with not only me, but also my siblings with being very open about our adoptions. She has always been willing to answer questions. We celebrate Ukrainian Christmas every year on Jan. 6, and we eat traditional Ukrainian food,” she said.
“Ukrainians are a very resilient people. They are peaceful people. Most are farmers and factory workers. They are hardworking and keep to themselves. When you are in their home, they are hospitable and will offer you their very best,” Becca said of the Ukrainian people. “I'm not sure about how I feel about America getting involved. Putin and his army are evil. We definitely need to be praying for Ukraine and her people.”
