FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced 2,362 new COVID-19 cases and 34 deaths Sunday.
The commonwealth also had 34 more coronavirus-related deaths and has now seen 3,127 total deaths during the pandemic and 326,675 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Kentucky's positivity rate increased slightly to 11.49%.
There were 1,602 Kentuckians hospitalized with COVID-19 on Sunday, including 410 in intensive care units and 212 on ventilators.
Kentucky has already administered more than 190,000 vaccines, or 4.4% of the commonwealth, and will begin a bigger plan for educators, first responders and those age 70 or older in most counties this week.
