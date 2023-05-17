MOUNT VERNON — The Corbin Middle School volleyball team traveled to Rockcastle County Middle School on Sunday to play for the conference championship.
Krystal Jones’ squad turned in a stellar effort against Wayne County in the title game.
The Lady Cardinals came out red-hot in the first game, winning, 21-12. The Lady Redhounds responded in the second game with a 21-17 victory which forced a third set between the two teams.
Both teams battled to the end in the final set with the Lady Cardinals slipping past Corbin, 15-11.
The Lady Redhounds were able to advance to the title game after recording wins over North Laurel (21-12, 21-17) and South Laurel (21-15, 21-19).
The Lady Redhounds finished the season with a 15-5 record. They are coached by Head Coach Krystal Jones, and Assistant Coaches Nikki Wagers and Mitchell Dyer.
