CORBIN — In a special-called meeting on Monday, the Corbin City Commission met to discuss several matters, including authorizing Mayor Suzie Razmus to sign any and all documents needed to receive the Safe Streets and Roads 4 All Grant (or the SS4A).
The grant would provide $200,000 toward a study to improve pedestrian bike roads.
“We got a really quick turnaround. We’ve found an engineer that is willing to put the work in for us. It’s a planning grant and it basically looks at hot spots throughout the city as far as accidents and also tries to improve east Corbin traffic flow around Campbell Field and gives us a nice bicycle share road plan that would be safe for people to be able to ride their bikes,” said Mayor Razmus.
The commission agreed unanimously to allow Razmus to sign the needed paperwork which is due this Friday, September 16.
Razmus also went on to add, “That money is kind of a step stool at that point. Once we get that grant then there’s money for implementation.”
Another important item on the agenda that night was the discussion to for two new police officers for the City of Corbin.
Corbin Police Chief Rusty Hedrick said, “In preparation for three officers who have applied elsewhere and we’re still being short one police officer, I’d like permission to do advertising for two police officers. We have exhausted our last list where we had eight take the test and we were able to hire one out of that so I would like to advertise for two more.”
The chief indicated money was an issue for those who applied to other departments.
Mayor Razmus added, “Well and I think more than just pay but also the climate I think throughout the country,” in referral to the officers who applied to other departments.
The council approved the recommendation as well as a $1 raise for dispatchers Jennifer Brennenstuhl and Russ Humphress.
“Now we’ve got new hires starting the same as dispatch,” added Hedrick.
The pay for the supervisors was a small oversight in the budget, which the Chief had been speaking about to Marlon Sams, the Corbin City Manager.
Last on the agenda was to set a time for Trick or Treating on Halloween. Trick or Treating downtown would be from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in residential areas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.