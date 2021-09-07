RICHMOND — Armando Cima’s Corbin Redhounds were in a battle with Estill County for 40 minutes but the Redhounds settled down and scored six goals in the second half to knock off the Engineers, 7-1, during the first game of the Tribe Shootout.
Gabe Cima scored three goals in a three-minute span in the second half as Corbin improved to 6-2 with the win. The Redhounds will be back in action Thursday against Great Crossing.
Jose Torres scored four minutes into the game to give Corbin an early 1-0 lead. The two teams battled throughout the first half as the Redhounds took the one-goal edge into halftime.
Corbin scores early and often in the second half as Gabe Cima caught fire. He scored a goal at the 43rd minute and followed with two more goals thanks to assists from Torres and Rex Norvell during the 45th and 46th minutes.
Norvell got into the scoring action with a goal of his own (assist by Tyler Clifton) during the 48th minute to give the Redhounds a 5-0 lead.
An own goal by Estill County (credited to Clifton) combined with another goal by Clifton in the 69th minute, pushed Corbin’s lead to 7-0.
The Engineers’ Dustin Beeler scored his team’s lone goal during the 75th minute.
