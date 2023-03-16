CORBIN — Jorja Carnes tossed a complete game while surrendering only seven hits and four earned runs during Lynn Camp’s 9-5 win over Berea.
Carnes struck out six batters, and had lots of run support early, as the Lady Wildcats built a 9-0 lead before holding off a late rally by the Lady Pirates.
Allison Messer hit her second home run of the season while finishing with two hits, two RBI, and two runs scored for Lynn Camp. Haylie Gray also had a home run along with two RBI, and two runs scored. Lauren Partin finished with two hits, one RBI, and one run scored while Julie Moore collected a hit and scored twice. Lily Henize finished with a run scored along with Carnes.
The Lady Wildcats will be back in action Friday on the road against Casey County. The game is slated to begin at 6 p.m.
