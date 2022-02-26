CORBIN — Since 2006, the South Laurel Cardinals and Corbin Redhounds have battled for the 50th District Tournament 14 times, and Friday night made the seventh straight time the two teams have met to decide who walks away with the district crown.
While each team has had its fair share of success over the past two decades, it has been the Cardinals who have enjoyed that success as of late. Entering Friday night, South Laurel had won 11 straight games versus the Redhounds, with Corbin’s last win coming in the finals of the 13th Region Tournament back in 2018.
With a 54-47 win over the Redhounds on Friday night, the Cardinals extended their win streak to 12 straight over Corbin, giving them their fourth district championship in as many years.
Coach Jeff Davis said his team put together a complete team effort in the win, forcing the Redhounds to play South Laurel’s style of grind-it-out basketball.
“I’m proud of my guys. They have worked hard and they played well tonight against a really good basketball team. Coach P does a great job,” said Davis. “We tried to make them play our style. I think both teams had chances. We played well on the defensive end and rebounded well.”
Perhaps the key stat of the game was the Cardinals’ ability to limit one of the best scorers in the region in Corbin’s Hayden Llewelyn. The star junior entered the game averaging just under 23 points per game, but South Laurel held him to just nine on the night. In turn, the 47 points scored by the Redhounds stood as their lowest scoring output of the season.
Corbin Coach Tony Pietrowski said he thought the progress his team had made over the past month did not show through on Friday.
“I’m disappointed and heartbroken for my kids. They have done a super job getting better in numerous areas over the last month,” said Pietrowski. “I think we just wanted it so bad we lost our composure on the offensive side of the ball and fell prey to things that had plagued us earlier in the season — poor ball movement and shot selection being most evident.”
After South Laurel took a 13-11 lead at the end of the first quarter, Corbin struggled to get much going on the offensive end in the second quarter. The Cardinals held Llewelyn scoreless in the second and extended their lead 24-18 at the half.
Corbin picked things up in the third quarter, with six different players finding the scoring column, but the Cardinals still took a 36-32 lead heading into the fourth quarter. With the lead, South Laurel’s defense once again stepped up with the game on the line.
Carter Stewart scored seven points for the Redhounds in the fourth quarter and Brody Wells added six, but the Cardinals were just too much for Corbin. A big three from Ashton Garland and eight points from Parker Payne, along with some stingy defense, helped South Laurel prevail with the 54-47 win.
Davis said that he was proud of the way his team played down the stretch to get the win.
“That was a classic South Laurel versus Corbin game,” said Davis. “I think Parker Payne did a great job of sticking with Llewelyn, who is a great scorer. Any time he would get loose, we had guys there to pick him up. It was a good defensive team effort.”
Payne led South Laurel with 14 points on the night. Brayden Reed and Jordan Mabe each added 10.
Carter Stewart had 14 for Corbin, followed by Wells with 12. Llewelyn finished the night with nine points.
Both teams will now advance to the 13th Region Tournament. Corbin will take on one of the winners from an opposing district, while South Laurel will face a runner-up.
Pietrowski said his team will regroup and see how the draw turns out for the regional tournament.
“Hats off to South. They played well and deserved the win. I appreciate the outstanding support we had all tournament from our fan base,” said Pietrowski. “It’ll be interesting to see how we respond. Some teams can’t make the turnaround and become an easy exit in the region while others regroup and come out the backside better for the loss. I believe in my squad and expect us to do the latter.”
South Laurel 54, Corbin 47
South Laurel 13 11 12 18 54
Corbin 11 7 14 15 47
South Laurel (54) — Payne 14, Reed 10, Mabe 10, Garland 8, Gover 4, Smith 2, England 2, Jones 4.
Corbin (47) — Stewart 14, Wells 12, Llewelyn 9, Worley 3, Curry 2, Eli Pietrowski 5, Elam 2.
