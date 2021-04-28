Big bats power North Laurel to 10-7 win over Jackson County

A big night at the plate powered the North Laurel Jaguars to the win on Tuesday night when they took on the Jackson County Generals in the 49th District matchup.
The Jaguars finished the game with 14 hits and drove in nine runs in the 10-7 win. The win gave North Laurel the No. 1 seed in the district tournament, as they finished the regular season 2-1 in district play.
The Jaguars took a 4-0 lead after two innings of play. Jackson County scored one run in the bottom of the second to cut the lead to 4-1. North Laurel added another run in the top of the third, extending their lead to 5-1, before the Generals responded with two runs in the bottom of the inning, giving the Jaguars a 5-3 lead after four innings.
North Laurel’s biggest inning came in the top of the fifth. Will Hellard and Caden Smith each reached base early in the inning and both later scored to give the Jaguars the 7-3 lead. With two men on base, Connor McKeehan stepped to the plate and singled to center, scoring Blke Vanhook and Seth McClure, giving North Laurel the 9-3 lead. The Jaguars scored their final run of the game in the top of the sixth to make the score 10-3. Jackson County made a late push to get back in the game, scoring four runs in the bottom of the seventh to cut the lead to 10-7.
Hellard and Harris led the Jaguars at the plate with a home run, apiece. Connor McKeehan had two hits and drove in two runs. McClure had four hits.
McKeehan picked up the win for the Jaguars on the mound. He pitched six and one third innings, allowing nine hits and striking an incredible 17 batters. Hellard came in and complete the last two outs of the game.
With the win, the Jaguars are now 8-6 on the year. They will return to action on Thursday, traveling to take on Knox Central.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.