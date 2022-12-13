BARBOURVILLE — In the last scheduled meeting of the year, Barbourville City Council considered a light agenda Thursday dealing primarily with financial issues.
First, council members adopted the joinder agreement with Kentucky Deferred Compensation Authority for participation in the ‘457 Plan’ and the 401(k) plan for 27 city eligible employees.
In other news, the City Council had their second reading of an ordinance amending the 2022-23 annual budget. The original $5.4 million budget was amended due to ARPA ({span}American Rescue Plan Act of 2021){/span} funding, occupational tax funding, and expenses due to increased fuel costs as well as special projects.
The new total stands at $7,197,285.
