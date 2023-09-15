WILLIAMSBURG — Dr. David Worthy is the Chief Medical Officer and Vice President of Baptist Health Corbin. He has over 33 years experience in the medical field with one of his passions being educating and spreading awareness on the life-saving lung cancer screening readily and easily available to anyone who falls under a certain category.
“Lung cancer survival rates are at 18 percent compared to breast cancer, 89 percent; colorectal cancer, 65 percent; and prostate cancer, 99 percent,” Dr. Worthy gave the statistics at the September luncheon of the Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce held in Williamsburg on Tuesday.
Unfortunately, southeastern Kentucky is the epicenter of lung cancer in the United States. That is right where the Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce serves the community, which is why Dr. Worthy chose to speak on the topic of lung cancer screening at the monthly luncheon.
“We need to be having these conversations with everyone we know,” Dr. Worthy encouraged. “The simple lung screening test is free through insurance when someone falls under the risk categories.”
The painless screening allows doctors to find lung cancer at earlier stages which have a higher survival rate. The more screenings that happen will result in less lives lost due to cancer.
When lung cancer is found at stage four — the worst stage of spreading to other parts of the body — the survival rate is less than 20 percent compared to the first stage of lung cancer survival rate being over 75 percent.
The criteria that insurances and doctors use to order a lung screening that is covered by insurance are the following:
• Have you smoked a pack of cigarettes a day for at least 20 years?
• If you have quit smoking, have you quit in the last 15 years?
• Are you ages 50-80 with commercial insurance or ages 50-77 with Medicare?
• Do you have any signs and symptoms of lung cancer? These include: unexplained weight loss, cough with unknown cause or bloody sputum.
According to Baptist Health in Corbin, if you answered “yes” to the first four questions and “no” to the last, then you are a candidate for CT lung cancer screening. If you answered “yes” to the last question, you should see your doctor immediately.
“Lung cancer is a common diagnosis in the local area,” Dr. Worthy said. “Family practitioners are making this diagnosis for people on a weekly basis.”
The first time one receives the screening, one must talk to their doctor. Candidates who don’t have a doctor can call the Baptist Health Corbin number at 606-528-1212 and tell them you want to talk to someone about getting an order for a lung cancer screening.
“We will find someone they can talk to,” Dr. Worthy said. “We will get it done. We have multiple facilities in the area that are equipped to do these completely painless CT scans. There really shouldn’t be any barriers for someone to get these if they fall under the criteria.”
Patients do not have to travel far to access this life-saving lung cancer screening.
Dr. Worthy shared the key to saving people that have lung cancer.
“The key is to get it diagnosed early, quickly and treated as soon as possible,” Dr. Worthy said. “There is some stigma around smoking and that includes some of the providers with the mindset, ‘you kind of did this to yourself, you smoked right?’,” Dr Worthy said. “Well with colon cancer and obesity, with poor diet you kind of did it to yourself. What have we not kind of done to ourselves? It is just part of the human condition.”
The CMO noted that smoking can be an incredibly hard habit to break with some people — rating the addiction level more than crack cocaine.
“We just have to get past the stigma,” Dr. Worthy said. “If you’re smoking, we still want to help you in any way we can.”
There are ways to help smokers stop smoking but even if you do not stop smoking, the data shows that if you catch lung cancer early you can have a good cure rate.
According to LeAnn Jones, Executive Director of Oncology Services, Baptist Health Corbin offers medication assistance and smoking cessation appointments and classes to help patients break the habit of smoking in scientific, proven methods.
“Go get the test. It’s painless; it’s free; it’s not going to hurt you,” Dr. Worthy stated. “It might just save your life.”
Dr. Worthy reminded those at the event that it takes the community to get the word out about the life-saving capabilities lung cancer screening holds and how easily accessed it is for people in the Tri-County.
“Spreading the word could save a life,” Dr. Worthy said.
