CORBIN — Jennifer Hancock, President and CEO of Volunteers of America Mid-States, was featured speaker of the Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce’s June luncheon last Tuesday.
Hancock, who has been with the organization for 16 years and CEO since 2015, oversees a $60 million budget and 650 employees across four states — Kentucky, Tennessee, West Virginia and southern Indiana — through the affiliate’s Louisville headquarters.
On Tuesday, Hancock updated the chamber of several VOA programs at work in the region, which represent an $18 million investment through federal grants, state grants and private philanthropy.
The first program she discussed was Freedom House, aimed at helping pregnant women and newborns suffering from opioid exposure.
“We don’t just do a single service,” Hancock said. “We do it in concert with other integrated services, so we’re seeking to address the whole person, the whole family, the entire needs of that individual and family system.”
Freedom Houses are located in Indiana, Ohio, Louisiana, and Oklahoma. Another facility is planned in Florida. Founded in Louisville 30 years ago, the second Kentucky facility located in Clay County opened in May 2020.
“We have served 364 women, 185 kids and delivered 21 brand new healthy babies in this region,” Hancock said.
Hancock noted that the program was the first in Kentucky and one of only seven in the nation to be meet all of the provider accreditation standards of the American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM).
“We see this as a public health crisis, as a disease,” Hancock said, “so it needs to be treated with the professionalism that you would treat any other disease condition.”
The facilities in both Louisville and Clay County are now the focus of Project Strong — a long-term study to track the children born through Freedom House.
“There are long-term savings associated with this model that we have never been able to capture,” Hancock said, “because we only capture point-in-time data. Now we’ll have long-term data to recognize the value that we bring to Medicare-managed care organizations, into other systems like child welfare and the justice system.”
Also located in Manchester is the Recovery Community Center, which is geared toward individuals already on the road to recovery. Since its opening in September 2019, Hancock said, the center has had more than 9,000 visits.
Through a $1 million grant from the Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission, VOA will be replicating the Recovery Community Center in Pulaski and Rockcastle counties.
Hancock then went on to discuss the Family Recovery Court, funded through a Department of Justice grant.
“Judge Clint Harris, our Family Court Judge in Clay, really seeks to be a partner for the individuals that we serve in their recovery journey,” Hancock explained. “It’s not a punitive approach; it’s a very supportive, therapeutic approach.”
VOA’s Restorative Justice program for juveniles is based in London and serves eight southeastern Kentucky counties.
“This is a direct way of holding youth accountable but keeping them safely in community,” Hancock said, adding that the program is in the third year of a four-year pilot. “They are measuring our ability to reduce recidivism, keep kids out of the system and keep kids in school.”
The next program Hancock discussed, funded through a Department of Labor grant, operates out of Corbin and London. The Recovery Reintegration Program is aimed at supporting second-chance employees.
“Whatever those barriers are, Cathy [Hays] and her team address those in a customized way and it’s had phenomenal success,” Hancock said. “We have already exceeded the benchmarks and the metrics that the Department of Labor set out for this project.”
During a period for questions, Senate President Robert Stivers noted that the program had placed 146 individuals with 65% still in place after six months.
“We’re really thinking about this not as jobs,” Hancock added. “I want to elevate the conversation to talk about career paths.”
Hancock closed her regional update with a project still in the planning stages. VOA is partnering with the city of Corbin and Eastern Kentucky University in hopes of building transitional housing on EKU’s 28-acre Corbin campus, which is also near the Southern Kentucky Business Park.
“I think we all share a lot of enthusiasm that we can bring this project to life,” Hancock said, noting that the city of Corbin has pledged $100,000 of its share of the opioid settlement toward pre-development of the project.
VOA, Hancock explained, was founded in 1896 by missionaries who wanted to express their faith by serving the most vulnerable among us. Today, VOA’s work is informed by five core values — diversity, commitment, justice, integrity and compassion. Its national headquarters is located in Alexandria, Virginia, which oversee 30 affiliate chapters across the country including VOA Mid-States. Hancock also serves on the national board.
The luncheon opened with April Goodin of Home Helpers, who spoke about the 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s that is planned for September 30 in London. To sign up your team, visit http://act.alz.org/southeastky.
