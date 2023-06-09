FILE - Pages from a Department of Justice court filing on Aug. 30, 2022, in response to a request from the legal team of former President Donald Trump for a special master to review the documents seized during the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago, are photographed early Aug. 31, 2022. Included in the filing was an FBI photo of documents that were seized during the search. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick, File)