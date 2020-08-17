After the meeting, Cameron’s spokesperson Elizabeth Kuhn released a statement:
"Attorney General Cameron was grateful today to meet with the family of Ms. Breonna Taylor, including Ms. Tamika Palmer, Ms. Juniyah Palmer, Ms. Bianca Austin, and the family's attorneys, as well as Christopher 2X from the Game Changers organization.
“The meeting provided an opportunity for Attorney General Cameron to personally express his condolences to the family. The investigation remains ongoing, and our Office of Special Prosecutions continues to review all the facts in the case to determine the truth."
Cameron “seemed sincere and genuine, which I appreciated,” Palmer said in a written statement released to the news media, adding that the attorney general was the one who asked for the meeting.
“We all deserve to know the whole truth behind what happened to my daughter,” Palmer said. “The attorney general committed to getting us the truth. We’re going to hold him up to that commitment.”
As for the findings of the investigation, Palmer said Cameron “didn’t say which direction he’s pointing to, and I could be wrong, but after meeting him today I’m more confident that the truth will come out and that justice will be served.”
Cameron’s office has not released any details on the progress of the investigation.
Protests have been ongoing in Louisville, following the May release of a 911 call Taylor's boyfriend made, moments after the 26-year-old was shot by narcotics detectives who knocked down her front door. The noise prompted her boyfriend to fire a shot, wounding one of the officers. They returned fire, and Taylor was struck eight times. No drugs were found in the home.
In addition to protest rallies in Louisville, several hundred people attended a rally which was held outside the State Capitol on June 25 to protest the shooting.
Cameron began his investigation into the incident, after receiving a report from the LMPD on May 20 to determine if any charges should be filed against the three officers involved in the shooting. The FBI announced their own investigation on May 21.
The three officers were placed on administrative reassignment. One of them, Brett Hankinson, was later fired.
Since the shooting, new restrictions on the use of no-knock warrants have been proposed or implemented, on a federal, state and local level.
--Louisville Metro Council unanimously voted to ban their use.
--A bipartisan group of state senators in Frankfort announced they were drafting similar legislation for the 2021 General Assembly.
--U. S. Senator Rand Paul, R-Bowling Green, has introduced a measure that would prohibit federal law enforcement from carrying out a warrant "until after the officer provides notice of his or her authority and purpose". It would also apply to state and local law enforcement agencies who receive federal funding from the U.S. Justice Department.
