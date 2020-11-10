The clock is ticking on the deadline to apply for the 2021 Jackson Energy Essay Scholarship. High school seniors who plan to attend an accredited college or a trade program in the fall of 2021 are invited to apply for a $2,000 scholarship by November 30.
Applicants, their parents or their legal guardians must be a Jackson Energy Cooperative member with their primary resident or business served by the cooperative. Jackson Energy will award eight $2,000 scholarships.
To apply, submit a cover sheet and your essay of 1,000-1,500 words discussing the topic, "Due to the spread of COVID-19, the year 2020 brought unprecedented challenges that impacted everything from our world economy to our local rural communities. As you continue to plan for your future, how will the changes we have experienced impact you moving forward? Also, what plans and provisions could be implemented for our local communities, businesses and schools to assist them in overcoming existing obstacles, turning their deficits into profits, staying successful moving forward - all while keeping everyone safe and healthy?"
The cover sheet must include: 1) student name, 2) high school, 3) full home address, 4) phone number, 5) email address, 6) name of person and relation on Jackson Energy account, and 7) Jackson Energy account number.
Essays submitted after the deadline, November 30, or not in accordance with the guidelines will not be considered.
Mail cover sheet and essay to Jackson Energy Cooperative, Attn: Scholarships, 115 Jackson Energy Lane, McKee, KY 40447, or email cover sheet and essay to scholarship@jacksonenergy.com.
